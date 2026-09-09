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Windows 11 will finally support automatic switching between dark mode and light mode. The most recent Windows Insider build that shipped to the experimental Channel shows strings for the feature, though we still lack key information about the option.

It's been possible to schedule shifts between light and dark mode on Windows 11 for a while, but it has required a third-party application. Auto Dark Mode works well and is a must-have app for Windows 11. The ever-popular PowerToys can also handle theme switching through its "Light Switch" feature.

While both those apps are great, some features need to be built into Windows 11. People shouldn't have to search for an app or install a multi-tool utility to automate theme switching.

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The upcoming feature for Windows 11 was spotted by X user "phantomofearth." They shared some of the strings that appear in the latest build, which give us a glimpse of how the feature will work:

"Schedule auto mode"

"Mode only changes when PC is idle"

"This prevents the mode from changing while you're working or in meetings"

"Turn on location services to automatically schedule dark mode. When location services are turned off, dark mode is active from [START] to [END]."

Since there are likely many other strings about the feature, we only have a small idea of how auto mode will work. But the snippets we can see now look promising.

It appears that the feature will support shifting between modes based on your location to better match sunrise or sunset. Alternatively, you'll be able to schedule switches for specific times.

The feature also looks like it will have the option to only switch themes when your PC is idle, which should prevent a jarring change from happening in the middle of important work.

Again, this functionality is already available on Windows 11 through apps, but I'll be happy to see it ship to Windows 11. I love tinkering with apps to customize my PC, but general users shouldn't have to do that to get such a straightforward feature.

Auto Dark Mode: at apps.microsoft.com This app switches the theme of your PC at scheduled times, such as enabling dark mode after sunset. It's always been a bit odd that Windows does not have this as an option by default, but Auto Dark Mode does a great job.