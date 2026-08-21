New Windows 11 feature will make using handheld gaming devices and small tablets easier: Ability to force apps to open in full screen coming soon

It looks like Microsoft is working on a new feature for Windows 11 that will allow users to configure the behavior of apps when they first open. Right now, pretty much all Windows app will open in windowed mode, until manually set to open maximized by the user. But in the latest Windows 11 preview builds, a new option has been discovered that changes this.

First spotted by phantomofearth, the new option appears in the accessibility area of Windows Settings. The option reads: "Automatically open app windows maximized when they open" with the ability to toggle it on or off. When enabled, all Windows apps will opened in a maximized state by default, meaning the user will no longer be forced to do so for every app they open.

This feature will be great for devices with relatively small screens. PCs with screen sizes of less than 13-inches will benefit greatly from this. On my Surrface Pro 12-inch for example, I almost always find apps are easer to use when maximized as the screen it just too small to enjoy using apps in windowed mode.

The new toggle to force apps to open full screen in Settings. (Image credit: Phantomofearth on X)

This will be especially beneficial for devices with sub 10-inch screens or less, like the Surface Go line or more commonly, PC handheld gaming devices like the Xbox ROG Ally X, which has a 7-inch screen. Windows is famously not very optimized for these small screen sizes, but letting users open apps full screen will make the experience a little better.

It's also beneficial for PCs where the screen may be far away from the user, such as with a PC under a living room TV that's used primarily for watching movies or playing games. In that instance, you wouldn't want apps opening in windowed mode basically ever, and so this option will come in handy.

For a while, Windows 11 included an automatic behavior change that forced apps to open maximized on PCs with small screens, but at some point that behavior stopped. Now, it seems Microsoft is going to give users the option to enable this on any screen size, which makes more sense.

These quality of life improvements are great to see, and another example of Microsoft making WIndows 11 more customizable. Recently, it announces a whole wave of new customization options for the Start menu and context menus, with more customization to come in the next few months.

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