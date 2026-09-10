Starting with Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, you'll soon be able to launch games on Steam without Ubisoft Connect interruptions.

Ubisoft is starting to test a change to how its PC games work on Steam, removing its own game launcher from games bought in Valve's storefront app, according to a patch note shared on Reddit. Previously, launching a Ubisoft-made game would require gamers to first install the Ubisoft Connect PC launcher to support cross-progression and other stat tracking.

[The new tool] keeps Ubisoft game features (..) without requiring the Ubisoft Connect PC launcher to be installed or launched. Ubisoft

The change will first apply to 2024's 2D platformer Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and, presuming this test proves to be successful, will "progressively evolve and roll out to more Ubisoft games on Steam in the future". Crucially, there's no definite confirmation that this will retroactively apply to even older Ubisoft games on Steam, but it's a reasonable assumption.

The impossible is less of a barrier

This is fantastic news for PC gamers, if it works as expected. Connecting my Steam and Ubisoft accounts should, in theory, be as much effort as I need to play these games from my library, skipping the frustrating process of navigating (and quickly closing) Ubisoft's launcher. I'm crossing all my fingers that this soon applies to my entire catalog, so I can stop neglecting Watch_Dogs 2.

Having to re-enter my password every time I boot up Assassin's Creed unity or whatever is painful. Hopefully this will help u/mango__moose, Reddit

Sentiments are fairly unanimous across the r/Steam thread on Reddit, with most agreeing that the Ubisoft Connect launcher has never been a positive feature in games they've bought on Steam. Ditto for other companies, as launching Grand Theft Auto IV or Red Dead Redemption 2 on my Steam Deck still tediously forces me through Rockstar Games' own launcher variant.

Curiously, this announcement is currently restricted to the Steam-hosted patch note, which can't be viewed outside a library that already owns the relevant game, so Ubisoft is seemingly keeping this test on the downlow for now. Maybe they're trying to save face after pushing Ubisoft Connect for so long, but frankly, this is a step in the right direction to celebrate — if it passes testing.

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