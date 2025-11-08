Windows 11 includes a wide range of traditional and AI-powered features with plenty of customization options. However, one capability has been notably missing, which is the option to switch between light and dark modes automatically. Microsoft is finally addressing this limitation, though not as a built-in feature.

Alongside long-requested additions like the ability to move the Taskbar to the top of the screen, users have also been asking for a way to change the system color mode automatically.

If you're one of those users, you can now do it using the new "Light Switch" feature available in the PowerToys app.