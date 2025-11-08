How to let PowerToys handle your theme-switching on Windows 11 — light mode for work, dark mode for vibes

How Tos
By published

Tired of switching themes manually? PowerToys can automate your light/dark mode routine in just a few clicks.

PowerToys Light Switch
(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)
Jump to:

Windows 11 includes a wide range of traditional and AI-powered features with plenty of customization options. However, one capability has been notably missing, which is the option to switch between light and dark modes automatically. Microsoft is finally addressing this limitation, though not as a built-in feature.

Alongside long-requested additions like the ability to move the Taskbar to the top of the screen, users have also been asking for a way to change the system color mode automatically.