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The current Windows Security app is functional but visually dated. Microsoft is refreshing the app's navigation, layouts, typography, and controls to better align with Windows 11.

The Windows Security app is about to be redesigned to align with Windows 11. Soon, you will no longer feel like you've booted up a PC from a decade ago when managing the security features on your computer.

Microsoft discussed several changes that are on the way to the app in its latest release notes. The company started sharing Insider release notes for apps earlier this year, including Calculator, Camera, and Windows Security.

The change log describes several updates to the design and user interface of Windows Security. The app already protects PCs through a collection of tools including Microsoft Defender Antivirus, Windows Firewall, and Smart App Control.

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The Windows Security app is already functional and does a good job of protecting PCs. Its security tools are also updated regularly, so it's not as if the app needs to be overhauled from a security perspective.

The current version of Windows Security still relies on navigation, layouts, and visual elements that feel noticeably older than Microsoft's modern Windows 11 apps.

Here's what Microsoft plans to do with the Windows Security app, as outlined by the company:

Updated navigation and layouts: Pages throughout Windows Security now use more consistent layouts and navigation, with improved behavior across different window sizes.

Pages throughout Windows Security now use more consistent layouts and navigation, with improved behavior across different window sizes. Modernized controls and dialogs: Controls, status indicators, typography, spacing, colors, and other visual elements have been refreshed to provide a more consistent experience throughout the app.

Controls, status indicators, typography, spacing, colors, and other visual elements have been refreshed to provide a more consistent experience throughout the app. Clearer status and actions: We’ve made improvements to how status information and available actions are presented throughout Windows Security.

We’ve made improvements to how status information and available actions are presented throughout Windows Security. Improved device security information: On supported managed devices, device security details now load progressively so available information can appear sooner, along with improvements to progress, error, refresh, and performance-monitoring experiences.

Those changes are already available to Windows Insiders as long as they're running version 1000.29680.0.1000 of Windows Security.

The refresh should make Windows Security feel far more at home within Windows 11, bringing one of the operating system's oldest-looking built-in apps in line with modern experiences such as Settings.

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