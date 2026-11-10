Microsoft confirms final security update KB5131087 for Windows 11 version 23H2 as support comes to an end after 3 years

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Microsoft has officially ended support for Windows 11 version 23H2, with KB5131087 being the last security update released for this specific version of the OS. Version 23H2 first shipped in October 2023, and received three years of security updates.

Microsoft already ended support for Windows 11 version 23H2 last year for users running Windows 11 Home and Pro. Today, the company has ended support for commercial editions of the OS spanning Enterprise and Education SKUs, which received an extended support lifecycle of 36 months.

"Windows 11, version 23H2 Enterprise and Education have reached end of updates," Microsoft confirms. "The November 2026 Windows security update is the last update available for these editions. Devices running these editions will no longer receive monthly security updates containing protections from the latest security threats."

Devices still running Windows 11 version 23H2 are encouraged to update to a supported version of the OS. Currently, Windows 11 version 24H2, 25H2, 26H1, and 26H1 are actively supported with feature and security updates. Home and Pro users would have already been offered an upgrade path to a more recent version of the OS.

Enterprise and Education editions will IT intervention if they haven't already been offered an upgrade path to a newer version of the OS. Most enterprises and schools running these editions should have initiated an upgrade path to a newer version of Windows 11 at this point.

Microsoft always supports a new version of Windows 11 with two years of security updates for consumers, and three years for commercial editions. That means version 24H2 has one more year of support left for Home and Pro, and two years for Enterprise and Education.

The only exception to this rule is with special LTSC and IoT editions of Windows 11. For everyone else, you need to be on the latest versions of Windows 11 to remain supported with feature and security updates. Version 26H2 is expected to remain supported until 2029 for commercial customers.

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