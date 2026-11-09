Windows 12 in 2027? Not so fast. We break down why it doesn't make sense anymore | Windows Central Podcast

In this episode of the Windows Central Podcast, Daniel Rubino and Zac Bowden break down a major architectural efficiency victory in Windows 11 under the ongoing Windows K2 initiative: reducing memory footprint and improving responsiveness by 20% on 8 GB RAM machines through WinUI conversions, OEM memory budgets, and memory compression.

We also analyze reporting on upcoming Windows 11 default wallpaper refreshes and detail why a full-blown Windows 12 release in 2027 is looking increasingly unlikely. We discuss platform fragmentation across Germanium and Bromine codebases, component cost inflation ("Ramageddon"), and why Microsoft could move toward iterative annual OS branding rather than forced migrations.

The conversation also tracks Copilot’s new opt-in integration into Windows Search, its discontinuation on LG and Samsung smart TVs, and hands-on impressions of the major performance rewrite of the Xbox PC app on handhelds like the ROG Xbox Ally X20.

This episode of the Windows Central Podcast is sponsored by Surfshark VPN. Unlimited devices, access your content from anywhere, and auto-block malware on Windows, Edge, and other platforms from $2.50/mo, with 3 months extra FREE. Sign up today!

[ 05:41 ] – Windows 11 Uses Less RAM (Windows K2): How moving system UI to WinUI, stripping WebView dependencies, enforcing OEM memory budgets, and revamping RAM compression saves up to 1 GB on 8 GB PCs.

– How moving system UI to WinUI, stripping WebView dependencies, enforcing OEM memory budgets, and revamping RAM compression saves up to 1 GB on 8 GB PCs. [ 09:54 ] – Responsiveness Benchmarks & Mac Comparisons: Testing 26H2 multitasking performance, 20% responsiveness gains, and parity with 8 GB macOS systems.

– Testing 26H2 multitasking performance, 20% responsiveness gains, and parity with 8 GB macOS systems. [ 17:26 ] – AI & NPU-Driven OS Optimization: Exploring machine learning prefetching to optimize system resources based on individual app usage habits.

– Exploring machine learning prefetching to optimize system resources based on individual app usage habits. [ 20:55 ] – Copilot App Overhaul & Reasoning Models: Daniel’s impressions of automated model selection, conversational depth, and critique of the Chromium-wrapped desktop client.

– Daniel’s impressions of automated model selection, conversational depth, and critique of the Chromium-wrapped desktop client. [ 29:39 ] – Copilot in Windows Search (Opt-In): The evolution of the former "Ask Copilot" taskbar feature into an optional, native WinUI search integration without forced AI prompts.

– The evolution of the former "Ask Copilot" taskbar feature into an optional, native WinUI search integration without forced AI prompts. [ 37:27 ] – Copilot Discontinued on Smart TVs: Microsoft ends Copilot support on LG and Samsung smart TVs as the platform pivots away from consumer assistants toward productivity.

– Microsoft ends Copilot support on LG and Samsung smart TVs as the platform pivots away from consumer assistants toward productivity. [ 44:12 ] – Why Windows 12 Is Unlikely in 2027: Analyzing Tom Warren's wallpaper leak, dual platform codebases (Germanium vs. Bromine), enterprise upgrade friction, and component shortages delaying an OS cycle.

– Analyzing Tom Warren's wallpaper leak, dual platform codebases (Germanium vs. Bromine), enterprise upgrade friction, and component shortages delaying an OS cycle. [ 50:03 ] – Annual Windows Naming (Windows 27?): Comparing Microsoft's release cadence to macOS and Android annual versioning instead of disruptive numbered leaps.

– Comparing Microsoft's release cadence to macOS and Android annual versioning instead of disruptive numbered leaps. [01:00:05] – Major Xbox PC App Rewrite: Massive performance boost (60% faster) on the newly overhauled Xbox Insider app, handheld scaling, and instant artwork loading on the ROG Xbox Ally X20.

Have a question you want us to answer on the podcast? Send it to us at podcast@windowscentral.com

Hosts:

If you like the show, please let us know by give us a rating on your podcast platform of choice. It really helps us!

LIVE Video Podcast

You can watch the live, uncut version of the Windows Central Podcast on our YouTube channel!

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.