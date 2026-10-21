AMD and Microsoft this week took the lid off plans for expanding FSR 4.1 tech to Xbox Series X|S, AMD Ryzen gaming handhelds (like the Xbox Ally X), Ryzen APUs, and older Radeon RX 6000 GPUs.

The official announcement comes after teasing the move earlier this month.

I can't help but see this as one of the most important things that Microsoft could possibly do for current-gen Xbox owners who likely just found out that their consoles will need to last longer than expected.

A longer life for your gaming devices? No better time than now.

AMD FSR™ Upscaling 4.1 for Desktop, Laptop, Handheld and Console - YouTube Watch On

To say I'm relieved about FSR 4.1 coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox gaming handhelds is an understatement, and I don't think the news could have come at a better time.

In Brief What is AMD FSR 4.1? FSR 4.1 is AMD's AI-based upscaling technology that competes with NVIDIA DLSS. It's an updated version using machine learning rather than analytical algorithms, improving results practically across the board.

Xbox's next-gen Helix device has reportedly been pushed to 2028. That puts the current generation, which launched in 2020, at roughly eight years of required service before it "retires."

That's a long time to ask the flagship Xbox Series X to remain relevant, and the situation only worsens for the weaker (but more affordable) Xbox Series S.

In our new world of inflated hardware prices, caused by AI-fueled memory and storage shortages, landing a free performance upgrade of this caliber is an outright life preserver for the entire Xbox lineup, including consoles and gaming handhelds.

With so many gamers already feeling the burn of high prices within (and outside) their favorite hobby, improved upscaling is basically the cheapest hardware upgrade I can think of.

The Xbox Series S has the most to gain

The Xbox Series X and Series S will each receive the FSR 4.1 update, but the latter should stand to gain the most. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

Where I live, the Xbox Series S is essentially the only console I can buy for less than $1,000.

It's great for plenty of people, but it has undoubtedly always been living in the shadow of compromise compared to its Series X sibling. Less performance, lower resolutions ... you get the idea.

This is where an improved upscaler like FSR 4.1 that can work better with fewer pixels should make the most difference. But it's not going to be a magic bullet that solves every issue.

The reality of what to expect from the FSR 4.1 upgrade

An example showing Blood of Dawnwalker with FSR 3.1 and FSR 4.1. (Image credit: AMD)

I'm not looking to oversell FSR 4.1. It's not just going to suddenly arrive for every game. Developers need to patch the update into their games, and the timeline for that is still muddy.

My colleague Jez Corden believes it will be "sooner than you think," with FSR 4.1 becoming available for Xbox game developers "in the next couple of weeks."

The first wave of Xbox games with FSR 4.1 is expected to be small, with a "handful" of titles ready for the 2026 holiday season. More will then trickle out through 2027 (and beyond).

It's not going to be a magic bullet that solves every issue.

There's also the performance factor. Yes, FSR 4.1 is going to boost framerates on Xbox, but the Series S likely won't see the same boost as the Series X due to its weaker hardware that uses INT8 shaders.

We won't know just how well this change affects the Xbox devices until it arrives, but don't expect your Series S to suddenly feel like a Series X.

Xbox's future is becoming clearer

Xbox Helix isn't expected to arrive until 2028. (Image credit: Windows Central)

There's an overarching ecosystem theme here that I think many are overlooking.

With this update, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Ally handhelds, and PCs will all sit at the same upscaling table, making it easier for developers to implement.

Add this to the news that FSR Diamond will arrive as an upgraded upscaling technique for Xbox Helix, and it certainly feels to me like Microsoft is laying a strong foundation for developers who want to create across the entire Xbox ecosystem, now and in the future.

If that actually pans out as I imagine, Xbox Series S owners will continue to benefit from upgrades and updates intended for other devices, which is a great place to be.

What I'm keeping an eye on

The biggest hurdle now? Developers going back and adding FSR 4.1 support to their Xbox games. Once a steady stream begins, this will all start to feel a lot more real. Especially if they're games that already require performance mode to run at an acceptable framerate.

I'm not rushing out to buy an Xbox Series S with this news, but it is certainly heartening. If you're already a Series S owner, you should be feeling pretty good about your device.

Do you plan to stick with your Xbox Series S until Helix arrives? Are you no longer on the fence about buying a Series S in 2026? Let me know in the comments section below!

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