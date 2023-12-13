HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Wireless Headset Review (2023): For high-value, budget-tier wirelessness

No dongle is included so that it can be used on a PC

A wired version for a fraction of the price is also available, which is nice

The HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Wireless offers players a cheaper alternative to a wireless gaming headset that is pretty standard in its approach. It trades build quality for sound quality, and if you're accepting of that, then this is a good headset for you.

HyperX are known for providing gamers with high-quality gaming headsets for a budget price. We have seen this with our HyperX CloudX review as well as our HyperX Cloud III Wireless review, which are both some of the best headsets you can get in their respective categories. The HyperX Cloud III Wireless isn't cheap, though. What if there's a more affordable option?

In this article, we’re going to be taking a look at one of HyperX’s other, more affordable wireless headsets, the HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Wireless. It probably won't land on any best Xbox headsets or best PC gaming headset lists, but if you're looking for absolute pure value, perhaps this would be a good option. Does HyperX nail its value proposition? Let’s take a look.

HYPERX CLOUDX STINGER CORE WIRELESS: PRICING & SPECIFICATIONS

The HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Wireless in all its glory. (Image credit: Chelsea Beardsmore/Windows Central)

HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Wireless: Pricing and specifications summary

The HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Wireless is reasonably priced at $99.99.

There is a wired version of the headset, which is around $24.99.

It doesn't come with a dongle to use it with a PC.

As a premium wireless gaming headset, the HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Wireless isn’t a cheap one, coming in at around $99.99, which I believe to be a fair price for a wireless headset – making it relatively low-end.

It’s worth noting that HyperX does offer a wired version of this headset that sounds and looks the same for a fraction of the price, so if you prefer wired headsets – or just aren’t bothered about having wireless connectivity, then check out its far more affordable wired cousin.

Inside the box itself, you will find the HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Wireless headset, as well as a USB type-C charge cable and a user manual. Sadly, the headset doesn’t come with a dongle, so it can be used with a PC, although it is available to purchase separately for $24.99.

HYPERX CLOUDX STINGER CORE WIRELESS: DESIGN & BUILD QUALITY

The build quality definitely suffers here (Image credit: Chelsea Beardsmore/Windows Central)

HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Wireless: Design and build quality summary

Build quality suffers with the headset feeling quite cheap and insanely light.

Swivel-to-mute microphone is great.

Very comfortable headset to wear, with their signature memory foam ear cups.

Headset controls are simple and easy to use.

If there's one thing I noticed about the Stinger Core Wireless as soon as I unboxed it, it didn't look how my experience with HyperX headsets usually is. Trading their signature rounded ear-cups for more of an oval shape and making them more of a sharper headset, if that makes sense – more edges and fewer curves.

Let's talk about the second thing I noticed. The Stinger Core Wireless feels, dare I say it, very cheaply made. It's extremely lightweight, which would usually be a good thing, but here, it doesn't come across as a decision to benefit gamers but just a fallback of an entirely plastic headset. The construction doesn't have that reassuring density higher-grade materials often offer, making me question how long it will last in the coming months. Sadly, we don't have a time machine on that front, so I'll be back to let you know if they spontaneously combust in the coming weeks.

Don't get me wrong, they are super comfortable, fitted with those memory foam ear cups that we all know, wrapped in leatherette that feels light on the ears but can also become a little sticky.

One thing I'm super glad that HyperX included on the Stinger Core Wireless is the swivel-to-mute noise-cancelling microphone – although it isn't without its issues.

There's nothing better than being able to push your microphone up to mute it. Call me lazy, but I'd much rather do that than have to look down and push a button. It's just so simple. One thing I have to mention, though, is the fact that the microphone is very shaky, almost like it's not fitted correctly. As you move the headset into position, it will move left and right – it's very subtle, but it's still noticeable.

All headset controls are on the ear cups, and they're relatively easy to recognize with the headset on. There's the power button, the pair button, a volume dial, and a dial to alter the game audio vs chat audio ratio. My only gripe here is that the latter doesn't have an endpoint; it will just keep turning and turning and make it hard to differentiate where it lay before putting the headset on. If you alter it with the headset on, you will hear a sound alerting you to it being 'full' either way.

It's pretty apparent that HyperX has traded build quality for sound quality, which is a little disappointing considering its price – but at least it is comfortable, right?

HYPERX CLOUDX STINGER CORE WIRELESS: SOUND QUALITY

How do they sound? (Image credit: Chelsea Beardsmore/Windows Central)

HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Wireless: Sound quality summary

Sound quality is great. Even better when used in conjunction with Windows Sonic or Dolby Atmos

Directional sound is good

Ear cups don't block out too much outside noise, but that's okay

Coming with 40mm drivers along with the use of Windows Sonic for deeper immersion and directional sound, the HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Wireless really does sound fantastic. It doesn’t come with full surround sound, which is a little disappointing. Windows Sonic only acts as a software sound solution, but it does the job.

With the use of Windows Sonic (or Dolby Atmos, if you prefer), the Stinger Core Wireless is a great headset to use while playing any first-person shooter. They allow you to pinpoint where specific sounds are coming from or even enemy footsteps behind you. Alternatively, this is a fantastic headset to use with games that have immersive sound or just a great soundtrack. They allow you to appreciate all the different sounds that appear in games that you can easily miss if you weren’t using a headset at all.

The ear cups don’t really block out a lot of outside noise like that of the HyperX CloudX, but it’s enough to remain focused on the game while also still being able to be aware of what is going on around you – a great option if you have children.

The flip-to mute mic is great. (Image credit: Chelsea Beardsmore/Windows Central)

HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Wireless: Mic quality summary

Mic quality is good, but not great. It's what you'd expect from a budget headset.

Noise cancellation works well.

Mic monitoring is a useful feature.

Regarding how the mic sounds, it's good but not great. There are definitely other headsets out there that make better use of the microphone, such as the Razer BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed or the Steel Series Arctis 7X – but as you may imagine, these have much higher price points.

It's not that the microphone on the HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Wireless is terrible, not by any means. It does what it aims to do to a standard, but it seems to have the same quality as a much cheaper headset, such as the wired version, the HyperX CloudX Stinger Core. You won't be using it for any kind of content creation, and that's okay.

The noise cancellation within the mic works fantastically, though. It does very well at keeping outside noise out and only picks up the noises you want to be heard – your voice.

The Stinger Core Wireless also allows you to turn the mic monitoring on so that you can hear your own voice, letting you know exactly what is being picked up and being able to alter the volume of your voice if you find yourself becoming too loud. Suitable for the kids while the parents are trying to sleep, yes?

HYPERX CLOUDX STINGER CORE WIRELESS: CONNECTIVITY

A simple button press will link the headset to your Xbox console (Image credit: Chelsea Beardsmore/Windows Central)

HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Wireless: Connectivity summary

Connects easily to your Xbox Series S|X or Xbox One consoles.

No dongle to connect to a PC making it not good for use on anything but Xbox consoles.

There’s nothing more annoying than a wireless headset that is incredibly demanding to connect, and I’m glad to say that this wasn’t a problem in any way with the HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Wireless.

As it is an Xbox-certified headset, it connects seamlessly with whatever Xbox console you use using via a 2.4GHz gaming-grade wireless connection. A simple press of the power button after the first pairing and it will connect within seconds. There are no dongles you need to connect, no wires – nothing.

This brings me to my next point: seamless connectivity is excellent when you only want to use it with your Xbox consoles, but when it comes to connecting via a different source, it’s a bit more challenging. As I mentioned earlier, to use the Stinger Core Wireless on your PC, you will need an extra dongle, which will cost you $25. So, bear that in mind when choosing your next gaming headset.

HYPERX CLOUDX STINGER CORE WIRELESS: BATTERY LIFE

Battery life is pretty decent (Image credit: Chelsea Beardsmore/Windows Central)

HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Wireless: Battery life summary

The HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Wireless has around 15 hours of battery life.

Charges quickly via a USB-C cable.

HyperX claims that their Stinger Core Wireless headset has up to 17 hours of battery life when used at 50% volume, and after thorough testing, I can confirm that this is close. I got around 15 hours of battery out of a full charge, which I was pretty happy with.

Charging it is straightforward, too, with it only requiring you to plug in the provided USB-C cable, and within around an hour, you have a full battery again.

HYPERX CLOUDX STINGER CORE WIRELESS: FINAL THOUGHTS

(Image credit: Chelsea Beardsmore/Windows Central)

You probably won't find the HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Wireless featuring in any of our "best headsets" articles, but that's not to say it isn't worth getting. It just means that there are much better alternatives if you're willing to spend a little extra.

You should buy this if...

You are looking for an affordable wireless headset.

You want a comfortable gaming experience.

You want a gaming headset that doesn't block outside noise too much.

You shouldn't buy this if...

You prefer a wired gaming headset.

You want a gaming headset with the best mic and sound quality.

The HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Wireless is a reasonable "budget" wireless headset that is simple in its approach. But for those who want a cheaper alternative with effectively the same specs, check out the HyperX CloudX Stinger Core.