Click for next article

We're just over one week from the release of GTA VI. After years of delays and rumors, Rockstar's iconic franchise is back. Some analysts suspect there will be a record number of sick days in mid-November on the day GTA VI launches, but employees at Logitech won't be part of that wave.

According to Fortune, a new initiative by Logitech called "Logi Game Day" allows employees to take a day off work to play a game.

Logi Game Day is not actually a specific day. It's also not set aside exclusively for GTA VI. Logitech employees can take off any individual day over the next year to play the game of their choosing.

Latest Videos From Windows Central

It's unlikely that the timing of the initiative is a coincidence. At least one expert estimates that the launch of GTA VI will cost $1 billion in productivity in the United States.

Rather than trying to squeeze productivity out of distracted employees eager to go home and play GTA VI, Logitech leaned into the skid and gave people the green light to take off work.

"It’s time to retire the stereotype that gaming is a waste of time,” said Hanneke Faber, Logitech’s chief executive officer. “As a company designing products for work and play, we see every day how engagement in one sphere supports performance in the other."

Times are definitely changing, and I'd argue it's for the better. When I grew up, it was common knowledge that little got done during the NCAA basketball tournament, but people would have scoffed at similar dips in productivity caused by a video game launch.

Of course, we don't all work for Logitech and may have to work on GTA VI launch day.

While most of us won't be getting a dedicated gaming holiday from our employer, there are still ways to squeeze in some GTA VI during a lunch break or while away from your console. GTA VI will not be playable through Xbox Cloud Gaming, but it will support Xbox Remote Play. That means you could squeeze in some playtime on a PC or mobile device by streaming from an Xbox or PlayStation console.

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.