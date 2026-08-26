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Microsoft Whiteboard is a popular tool for collaboration and jotting notes. Soon, some users will lose access to the app, but the exact cutoff date has shifted.

This week, Microsoft sent a message outlining the new timeline for the retirement of legacy whiteboards:

"Microsoft Whiteboard is retiring legacy whiteboards and the standalone app. Migration to OneDrive-backed whiteboards must be completed by September 25, 2026. Legacy whiteboards will be deleted October 16, 2026, and the standalone app deprecated November 30, 2026. Users must migrate or export content before these dates."

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Microsoft is moving storage for Microsoft Whiteboard to OneDrive for Business. Because of that migration, those using personal accounts will lose access to any saved content. Microsoft gave people a short period to upgrade to Microsoft 365 for Business, migrate to other tools, or back up content, but personal users now have a bit more time to make a decision and act.

The new key dates were emphasized by Microsoft:

September 25, 2026 Migration tooling for legacy enterprise whiteboards is retired. Users with personal Microsoft accounts can no longer create or edit whiteboards.

October 16, 2026 - Legacy whiteboards are permanently deleted.

- Legacy whiteboards are permanently deleted. November 30, 2026 - The standalone Microsoft Whiteboard app is deprecated.

Retirement of personal accounts and the migration of business accounts were originally set for August 22, 2026. Viewing and exporting was going to be supported until September 5, 2026. Microsoft has pushed back the deadlines significantly.

Early voting in our poll about whiteboard apps suggests that Microsoft Whiteboard is quite popular. Currently, 54 percent of participants list Microsoft Whiteboard as their preferred whiteboard app.

With Microsoft forcing out personal users of the app, many will have to look elsewhere. If you need a whiteboard app that focuses on offline use, I recommend Markerpad. Miro is a better alternative for those who need to collaborate.

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