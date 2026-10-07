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The Windows App on Windows now has a new way to connect to a Windows PC. Remote PC connections are now supported in the app, creating a unified experience for a broad range of connections.

The Windows App already supported Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and Microsoft Dev Box. Now, it also allows you to connect to a PC remotely.

The ability to connect to a PC remotely arrives in Windows App following the retirement of the Remote Desktop app. The expanded feature set of the Windows App entered testing in March and now remote PC connections are generally available.

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This week's news is that remote PC connections are supported in the Windows App on Windows, but it's worth noting that the Windows App is also available on macOS, iPadOS, Android, and web browsers.

Microsoft outlines how to started with remote PC connections in the Windows App:

Make sure Remote Desktop is enabled on the PC you want to connect to. Install or update Windows App from the Microsoft Store. Open Windows App and select Add a Remote PC or select the Add button. Add your remote PC using its PC name or IP address. Select Add or Add and Connect.

When I covered the migration to Windows App earlier this year, our readers listed Remote Desktop Connection (the classic mstsc.exe tool) as their preferred way to connect to a PC remotely. That method is still supported, as Microsoft retired the Remote Desktop app from the Microsoft Store rather than the built-in Remote Desktop Connection client. It will be interesting to see whether people transition to the unified Windows App.

If you used another method of connecting to a PC remotely and have switched to the Windows App, please share your experience in the comments.

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