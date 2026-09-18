Project Zeta turns the MOBA genre on its head to be a more accessible and less toxic experience

I’ve never really gravitated towards the MOBA genre. The borderline toxic finger-pointing from teammates, and the steep learning curve hasn’t made them very approachable at least for me.



While at Gamescom 2026 though, I got to check out Project Zeta, published by Krafton and developed by a group of industry veterans at NIRVANANA. Project Zeta sounds a bit like one of those insane CES Razer concepts, but it's a game that pledges to shake up the MOBA genre completely and throw out the rulebook.

Four teams and zero laning

Project ZETA | gamescom Opening Night Live (ONL) 2026 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

While I didn't get to go hands-on with the game myself, I sat down with the developers to pick apart what makes this upcoming multi-team tactical arena different to the MOBAs that have come before it.



The developers opened with an interesting elevator pitch. “Imagine dropping MOBA heroes straight into a Formula One race.”



Coming to PC and PlayStation 5, Project ZETA drops four teams of three players onto the Aran Plateau for breathless, roughly 20-minute matches. Unlike traditional MOBAs that lock you into rigid lanes and slow early-game farming, ZETA features no laning phase whatsoever., you’re straight into the action.

The map is immediately open and alive from the jump. Matches are broken down into active phases where players scrap for ordinary monsters and shards to level up. The primary objective is to hunt down Prism bosses spawning on the map, grab the dropped Prisms, and haul them to the central ballast to score. The first team to lock in five Prisms wins the match.

Latest Videos From Windows Central

Having four squads on the map instead of the usual two completely shifts how a match plays out. The developers pointed out a neat psychological trick they are using here: Spreading the competition across multiple teams means your frustration naturally targets the rival squads out to get you, rather than bleeding out into arguments with your own teammates.

Fighting spirit and the Art of the Deca-kill

The pacing feels entirely different too, mostly because of how death is handled. Traditional tactical games usually force people into ultra-passive habits where a single misstep gets you sent back to the lobby. ZETA avoids that entirely with unlimited respawns and manual teammate revivals.



Even cooler is the Fighting Spirit mechanic. When a team manages to completely wipe out an enemy squad, they are instantly rewarded with fully restored health, refreshed cooldowns, and revived teammates. This keeps the momentum driving forward and opens the door for rare big highlight plays like Deca-kills, where you rack up ten rapid kills in a single window. Reviewers testing the game have aptly nicknamed it the "espresso MOBA" compared to the slower, more traditional "Americano" style of its predecessors.

Shrinking maps and tweaking the scale

Making a brand new competitive game is never a straight line, and Project ZETA has changed a ton over its four years in development. After early playtest feedback, the team made major adjustments.



Most notably, they shrunk the map down to a third of its original size and cut the team count from five to four. Those were aggressive cuts, but they did it on purpose to eliminate dead space and force nonstop, high-intensity scraps.

Built for accessibility

(Image credit: Krafton)

Unlike traditional PC MOBAs that need a keyboard and a mouse packed with macros, ZETA was built from day one to feel smooth on a controller, complete with cross-play between PC and PlayStation. (So you won't need this bonkers Razer Tartarus V2 Pro to play it.)

Looking ahead, NIRVANANA wants to keep the meta alive by regularly dropping new heroes (like Nova Crush and the assassin Azrakall) alongside terrain changes and shifting boss patterns that mix up which characters have the upper hand from season to season.



Whether it turns into a massive esports staple or just the go-to fast arena fix for streamers, Project ZETA definitely isn't playing it safe. The developers are targeting an early access launch for late 2026, and you can wishlist the game on Steam.

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.