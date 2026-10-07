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"Babe?... Babe!? Is everything alright?" If you're in my house on a relaxing weekend afternoon, you'll often hear me trying to get a hold of my wife. I have to ask a few times, not because she's ignoring me, but because she has a pair of noise cancelling headphones on.

For the last couple of years, my wife has donned a pair of Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones. They're sleek, comfortable, and do a great job blocking out noise. And right now, they're on sale for $190 off.

You may be surprised to hear that I rarely spend a lot of money on gadgets. I love covering tech, but I try to keep my spending down when it comes to laptops, phones, and accessories. That's why it was a major shift when I bought my wife a pair of Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones. Back then, the headphones were newer and closer to full price.

But I wanted to splurge on a gift for my wife. She loves music, audiobooks, and podcasts, so I knew she needed a pair of headphones that she could wear all day. The headset from Bose delivered. They're comfortable, block out noise with active and passive noise cancellation, and last a long time.

They're mostly my wife's headphones, but I use them at least once a month and am frequently reminded of how much I like them. After years of heavy use they show some wear and tear (I just ordered new ear pads), but they still sound great.

The Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones are now a bit older, but they still deliver high-quality audio and are comfortable. They lack some of the bells and whistles you'll see in newer headsets, but they've aged well.

The $190 discount on the Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones makes them easy to recommend.

Do I need Prime membership for Big Deal Days? To enjoy all Prime Day discounts, you'll need a paid membership or, if you haven't previously registered, a 30-day free trial.

Amazon Prime: Free 30-day trial New members can enjoy exclusive Prime Day discounts for free and cancel anytime. After the trial, membership is $14.99/month plus tax. Includes access to games via Prime Gaming alongside Prime Video and Prime Music.

How long does Amazon Prime Big Deal Days last? Amazon has launched this year's Prime Big Deal Days event with 48 hours of more exclusive deals, which started on Tuesday, October 6, and runs until Wednesday, October 7, 2026

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