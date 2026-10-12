In September this year, Google announced its 'Googlebooks' as a premium laptop counterpart to its budget-conscious Chromebooks, rather than a replacement. It wouldn't have made much of a blip on my radar if the company hadn't paired with some of my favorite OEMs to build them.

Indeed, Google isn't building any first-party devices. Unlike Chromebook, these new Android-based offerings come only from OEMs like Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo. 14-inch Windows laptops have quickly become my favorite, with ASUS' Zenbook in the lead, so the $1,299 ASUS Googlebook 14 is intriguing.

I think it's a great opportunity to steal consumer windows marketshare from MS, not enterprise. Gibbens, Windows Central Community

Admittedly, that mild intrigue is tempered by skepticism, given the ongoing controversy over app compatibility for the average consumer. I still see people blasting Windows on ARM devices as an inferior experience, despite Qualcomm's efforts with Snapdragon X2 chips proving that to be largely false.

With that in mind, could I ever seriously expect the general public to adopt another operating system with fewer features than Windows, less customization than Linux, and some pricing sensibilities of Mac? Offered a chance to test-drive a sample from ASUS, I couldn't resist. Here's how it went.

ASUS Googlebook 14: What I like

Lightweight 14-inch laptops are my absolute favorite, but I'll always prefer Windows. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

The ASUS Googlebook 14 looks (and feels) great, which didn't surprise me, given how much I've enjoyed the company's recent design evolutions. Its chassis is coated in a magnesium-aluminum alloy, which explicitly avoids being labeled as the same Ceraluminum as its Zenbooks, but it's extremely similar.

Perhaps most impressive is its weight; ASUS claims the Googlebook 14 starts at 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs), but my scales place it closer to 0.97 kg (2.13 lbs). I'm a big fan of this emerging trend, having adored the Zenbook A14 at 2.18 lbs. Yes, it comes with extra screen flex, but I don't make a habit of bending my laptops.

ASUS claims the Googlebook 14 starts at 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs), but my scales place it closer to 0.97 kg (2.13 lbs)

OLED displays rarely disappoint either, and sure enough, this 16:10 panel also looks great. I'm still getting used to matte screens, and frankly, I almost want to avoid touching it to prevent fingerprints. Nevertheless, it's rated for up to 450 nits of brightness and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. Good for creators.

Finally, the chiclet keyboard has a 1.5mm key travel, which is relatively deep and feels good enough. The 6-inch haptic touchpad, however, is immediately fantastic. Left-clicking works anywhere, and it responds convincingly when pressed. I'll even commend the I/O for keeping USB-A ports around.

ASUS Googlebook 14: What I don't like

Caps Lock doesn't work without the Fn key, opening a quick context menu if pressed by itself. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

Before I had a chance to experience much of Googlebook OS (which can refer to itself as ChromeOS during setup), I was irked by a few user experience oddities. Granted, these are primarily related to my expectations as a Windows user, but when I pressed the Caps Lock button, I expected capital letters.

Instead, Caps Lock defaults to activating a context menu indicated by a plus (+) icon, a sort of one-size-fits-all window that resembles Microsoft's 'Emoji and more' picker. Pressing Fn + Caps Lock delivers what I really wanted, which should be no big deal, just a learning curve. But it keeps going.

Even with increased hardware prices you can just buy a full Windows laptop or a MacBook Air for that much. Only a fool would buy one of these. Fozzy_Bear, Windows Central Community

There's no delete key, so I need Fn + Backspace for that, which I wouldn't mind if double-tapping the touchpad would drag to select multiple words, but it doesn't work that way; I can only double-tap one word at a time. I suppose I might get used to that, too. Shift + arrow keys still select full lines, after all.

Some aren't as drastic; a single haptic click at the top of an app with maintained contact allows me to drag it around, while double-tapping restores or maximizes as I'd expect. On the other hand, there's no right-click area by default, instead requiring a two-finger tap unless I toggle that touchpad tweak in Settings.

Image 1 of 3 Finding apps that work best on a laptop screen is made easier with Google's app ratings. (Image credit: Google | Windows Central) Unfortunately, some apps fall back on their web versions, keeping you in the browser. (Image credit: Google | Windows Central) Expect to see an AI consent prompt when you open almost every app or feature for the first time. (Image credit: Google | Windows Central) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

Again, most of these gripes can be so easily dismissed as nothingburger preferences carried over from decades of habits formed on Windows, which is fair, but trying to carry out my daily workflow on the ASUS Googlebook 14 soon had me wondering how much broad appeal this platform will have.

Like an Android smartphone, Google supplies your apps from the Play Store. Starting with Slack shows how a Googlebook handles compatibility by dividing apps into categories ranked from best to worst: Made for desktop, Optimized for desktop, Compatible with desktop, Better on the website, and Built for mobile.

Chrome OS was already able to run android apps; it just looks like they have decided to build it on top of android instead of chrome and its only on premium apps. Tony Holness, Windows Central Community

Slack feels like an unlucky starting place for my Googlebook adventure since it lands in the 'Better on the website' category, made worse by a message that says, "This app cannot be installed" as a PWA (Progressive Web App). Installing it anyway is, indeed, a lesser experience than using it in Chrome.

Opening the 'Compatible with desktop' Microsoft Edge brings the entire Googlebook to a strange halt, preventing even Task Manager from opening until I restart, and my chosen video editing suite, DaVinci Resolve, isn't available at all. I know it's in its infancy, but Google's OS isn't thrilling me so far.

ASUS Googlebook 14: What happens next?

A small 'Glowbar' on Googlebook lids illuminates with RGB colors, but you'll almost never see it. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

All of these impressions came in the first 24 hours of having my hands on this interesting, AI-centric laptop, and there's more to see. Gemini begs me to use it at every turn, but my next step is syncing my Pixel 7 Pro or Galaxy Z Flip 7 to see how features like 'Cast my apps' actually perform.

I'm not writing it off yet, but my first impressions aren't exactly stellar. Even the RGB Glowbar gimmick offers little more than battery-life visibility; almost as frivolous as the illuminated "look what I have" logos on gaming laptop lids. On the software side, OS updates will likely fix many of my complaints.

Still, I won't ignore the outspoken Windows users who have pushed back on Copilot AI integrations in Microsoft's leading OS for the past few years, and I can only wonder who would adopt something fundamentally the same, except built by Google. Are Googlebooks perhaps only appealing to developers?

Either way, I'm impressed with ASUS but unconvinced by Googlebook. The hardware is fantastic, but it comes from the same people who built the Zenbook, so that's hardly a revelation. I'll keep using Googlebook OS for a few more days and see how it feels once the launch hype dies down.

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