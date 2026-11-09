The Snapdragon X2 Elite is no longer just for laptops: ASUS brings its Ascent QN10 mini PC to Europe
The ASUS Ascent QN10 squeezes Qualcomm's flagship Arm processor into a compact aluminum chassis. It's now available in parts of Europe.
The first mini PC powered by a Snapdragon X2 Elite is now available in Europe. The ASUS Ascent QN10 launched in the United States back in September, and it is now for sale in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.
Thanks to the Snapdragon X2 Elite inside, the Ascent QN10 has an NPU with 80 TOPS that can handle language models, image processing, and automation workflows.
Unlike many mini PCs, the Ascent QN10 has an anodized aluminum chassis rather than a plastic one. That 0.7-liter body is 13 x 13 x 4 cm (5.1 x 5.1 x 1.5 inches), meaning it should fit comfortably on a desk or tucked away.
The Snapdragon X2 Elite is the star of the show, but the Ascent QN10 has some other tricks. For example, it is designed to keep heat from its CPU and SSD separate. The mini PC takes fresh air in from one side, then splits it.
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Processor
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Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite (18-Core Oryon CPU)
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Graphics
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Qualcomm Adreno X2-90
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NPU
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Qualcomm Hexagon (Up to 80 TOPS)
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Memory
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Up to 32GB LPDDR5x
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Storage
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512GB, 1TB or 2TB
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Ports
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2 x USB4, 2 x USB-A, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack (front), 1 x USB4, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 2 x USB-A, 1 x 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet (rear)
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Connectivity
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Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0
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Dimensions
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5.1 x 5.1 x 1.5 inches
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Weight
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1.6 pounds
Despite recently launching in Europe, the ASUS Ascent QN10 is already discounted in some countries. The PC has an MSRP of €2,195, but it is currently available for €2,005 on ARLT (German retailer).
There have been consumer mini PCs with Arm processors, but the Ascent QN10 is the first with a Snapdragon X2 Elite. The mini PC from ASUS stands out from many competing devices thanks to its metal body, processor, and cooling.
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Sean Endicott is a News Writer at Windows Central, where he covers Windows 11, Surface hardware, Microsoft 365, AI, apps, and the broader PC ecosystem. Since joining the site in 2017, he has written well over a thousand articles across the Microsoft landscape, covering breaking news, analysis, and feature reporting.
He writes Windows Wrap, a weekly column covering the biggest stories in Windows and the PC industry, and what they mean for the platform going forward.
Before joining Windows Central full-time, Sean worked in journalism and media production after earning a First Class degree in Broadcast Journalism from Nottingham Trent University. Outside of tech, he is an award-winning American football coach based in Nottingham, England, and was named BAFCA Youth Coach of the Year in 2024.
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