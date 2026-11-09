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The ASUS Ascent QN10 is the first mini PC to launch with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X2 Elite processor.

The first mini PC powered by a Snapdragon X2 Elite is now available in Europe. The ASUS Ascent QN10 launched in the United States back in September, and it is now for sale in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Thanks to the Snapdragon X2 Elite inside, the Ascent QN10 has an NPU with 80 TOPS that can handle language models, image processing, and automation workflows.

Unlike many mini PCs, the Ascent QN10 has an anodized aluminum chassis rather than a plastic one. That 0.7-liter body is 13 x 13 x 4 cm (5.1 x 5.1 x 1.5 inches), meaning it should fit comfortably on a desk or tucked away.

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The Snapdragon X2 Elite is the star of the show, but the Ascent QN10 has some other tricks. For example, it is designed to keep heat from its CPU and SSD separate. The mini PC takes fresh air in from one side, then splits it.

Swipe to scroll horizontally ASUS Ascent QN10 Specs Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite (18-Core Oryon CPU) Graphics Qualcomm Adreno X2-90 NPU Qualcomm Hexagon (Up to 80 TOPS) Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR5x Storage 512GB, 1TB or 2TB Ports 2 x USB4, 2 x USB-A, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack (front), 1 x USB4, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 2 x USB-A, 1 x 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet (rear) Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0 Dimensions 5.1 x 5.1 x 1.5 inches Weight 1.6 pounds

Despite recently launching in Europe, the ASUS Ascent QN10 is already discounted in some countries. The PC has an MSRP of €2,195, but it is currently available for €2,005 on ARLT (German retailer).

There have been consumer mini PCs with Arm processors, but the Ascent QN10 is the first with a Snapdragon X2 Elite. The mini PC from ASUS stands out from many competing devices thanks to its metal body, processor, and cooling.

ASUS Ascent QN10 Mini PC €2,005 at ARLT DE This mini PC runs on a Snapdragon X2 Elite and has an NPU with 80 TOPS of performance. Those specs allow it to handle AI workloads efficiently despite the compact body of the mini PC.

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