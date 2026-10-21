ASUS' Zenbook A14 is still one of the easiest Windows laptop recommendations we can make, now with even more value for money

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There have been few laptops that have completely blown us away with exceptional design, long battery life, and a smooth Windows experience quite like ASUS' Zenbook A14, and it saw a massive upgrade this year with a refresh outfitted with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X2 Elite processor.

Normally, the ASUS Zenbook A14 with its $1,349.99 price tag can seem like a hard sell compared to its cheaper (yet very capable) Snapdragon X Plus predecessor (usually $939.00 — $969.99), and its premium-grade Zenbook A16 sibling with its powerful X2 Elite Extreme CPU ($1,599.99 — $1,899.99).

Thankfully, with this 26% discount, the Zenbook A14 with Snapdragon X2 Elite is now at a smarter price of $999.99 at Best Buy, compared its siblings.

Why buy the ASUS Zenbook A14?

The Snapdragon X2 Elite logo on the ASUS Zenbook A14. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

For starters, ASUS' Zenbook A14 laptop with Snapdragon X2 Elite offers vastly superior performance for casual use and heavy workloads compared to its 2025 Snapdragon X Plus predecessor, while also outperforming Apple's M5 chip.

Additionally, this laptop also earned high praise from us for its exceptional battery life of 17 hours per charge, crisp 14-inch OLED display that runs at 1920x1200 resolution with a max refresh rate of 60Hz, and vast selection of USB4, HDMI 2.1, and USB-A ports.

Plus, this version of the ASUS Zenbook A14 laptop also has Wi-Fi 7 support for faster and more stable wireless internet connections.

So, if you're looking for a lightweight, compact Windows laptop that will make mincemeat out of CPU-heavy apps and workflows, then the ASUS Zenbook A14 laptop with the Snapdragon X2 Elite CPU will serve you well in the office or school.

Will my everyday apps and old devices work with it? Most everyday apps will function on the ASUS Zenbook A14, but older devices like legacy printers or scanners may have compatibility issues with the laptop's Qualcomm Snapdragon ARM-based processor. So make sure you check these older devices before using them on the ASUS Zenbook A14.

Is the RAM and SSD upgradeable? The ASUS Zenbook A14's 16GB RAM is soldered, so it can't be removed and swapped with a larger one. You will need to select how much RAM it will have during checkout (16GB or 32GB). Its 512GB SSD, on the other hand, can be swapped out with a larger one up to 4TB of space.

Is it worth waiting until Black Friday for a better deal on this laptop? It depends on your situation and wants. If you can hold out for a few weeks for a chance at a better discount, I'd recommend waiting until Black Friday. However, if you're in a hurry for a new premium-level laptop for work and are afraid the ongoing RAM crisis will drive the price of this laptop to unaffordable levels in the future, then I'd say take the Asus Zenbook A14 now while its 26% discount is hot (and making its price slightly more on par with the 2025 model).

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