Back in 2023, HP released the Envy Move, an all-in-one (AIO) PC with a clever quirk: It could run wirelessly on battery power. The average lifespan was around 4 hours, but it was enough to watch a movie, join a video call, or have a playful family interaction with its touchscreen on whatever app or website you wanted.

To make it even more portable, HP included a built-in handle attached to a flexible loop on its top side, pop-out feet on its underside, and a rear pouch that held a keyboard with an included touchpad. It was genius; a 24-inch touchscreen PC with great speakers that moved wherever you needed it.

Its design could have used some tweaks, but its downsides didn't feel at all severe, resulting in a perfect score in my Envy Move review. It was the most remarkable sample I'd ever tested, but it quickly became evident that consumers weren't interested enough to choose it over a traditional laptop or desktop.

This portable PC deserved more

Not quite a desktop, but certainly more than a laptop, HP's Envy Move was a unique AIO PC. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

Following my review in 2023, the Envy Move was later discontinued from HP's official storefront and third-party retailers across the world, while the broader Envy range itself was dropped alongside the Spectre, Pavilion, and Dragonfly names, in favor of a major HP portfolio overhaul that introduced 'Omni' and 'Elite' PCs to replace them.

HP all-in-ones now sit alongside higher-end models like the impressive OmniStudio X, but nothing replaced the Envy Move, leaving any remaining stock with its already modest Core i7-1355U mobile processor from Intel's 13th generation. It was never intended to be a high-performance machine, but I'm sure modern, efficiency-centric Intel chips would have supercharged it perfectly.

Then again, if previous-generation components could maintain the ~$900 price tag on an Envy Move with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, I'd let it slide. Frankly, I doubt many customers in HP's target audience would care to scrutinize its specific choice of processor, especially when the experience is great nonetheless, but future models could have been even better.

Too quirky to live, too clever to die

Its wireless keyboard and touchpad tucked away for transport in a cute pouch. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

In the following summer, HP's Envy Move made a few appearances at my family gatherings and various parties, watching UEFA Euro 2024 matches in a shaded garden during BBQs in the best weather. At one point, I even connected an old Guitar Hero controller to its built-in Bluetooth receiver and turned it into a type of arcade machine; it was so much fun.

Everyone who would listen was impressed by what I could demonstrate, but nobody was particularly interested in replacing their long-lasting laptops or self-built desktop PCs. Its appeal should have been clear; anyone looking to share a family PC with their children would surely love its touchscreen and a general theme of collaboration, but it still fizzled out.

It's just the way she goes. Sometimes, brands take a risk and let something unusual escape the concept phase, but it never comes with a guarantee that enough people will buy it. I've seen plenty of oddities at conventions like CES, but they usually come with the understanding that it's just brands flexing their manufacturing muscles, showing what they could do if they wanted to.

HP Envy Move All-in-One PC 2024: The power to move at the speed of inspiration! - YouTube Watch On

The Envy Move felt different, but it ultimately doesn't matter how much I admired it, at least not compared to the sales figures that PCs need to pull in to stand a chance. Instead, I just keep my fingers crossed that it could make a comeback someday, or that the people who helped the Envy Move earn a Good Design award would at least know how much I admired what they made.

To be clear, the only reason I suddenly felt all nostalgic and bubbly about an AIO PC is that I started seeing bizarre knockoffs popping up on TikTok and Instagram Reels. Strange, Android-based screens lampooning the same kind of unique selling point as the Envy Move, pulling in frustratingly positive comments about how good the idea is — I know it's a good idea.

Laptops are great, and custom-built desktop PCs are even more rewarding when you can afford it, but all-in-one PCs still have their place. HP tried something unique with the Envy Move, and it's something I'll still praise in the hopes that it tries again when the timing is right (if that ever happens). Let's see what turns up at CES in 2027.

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.