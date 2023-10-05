This HP Envy All-in-One is so portable it comes with a handle

What you need to know

HP just announced the Envy Move 23.8-inch All-in-One PC.

The device is the "world's only moveable All-in-One PC," according to HP, thanks to its unique design that includes a hidden handle.

The HP Move All-in-One has an included battery that provides up to four hours of battery life.

You can purchase the HP Envy Move All-in-One starting today, with prices beginning at $899.99.

HP just unveiled and launched what it calls the "world's only moveable All-in-One PC." The HP Envy Move features a hidden handle that makes it easy to carry and a built-in battery that lets you use the PC anywhere. HP presents the Envy Move as a PC that can be moved around a home, though its portability could also do well in an office setting.

The HP Envy Move goes on sale today, October 5, 2023, with a starting price of $899.99.

The HP Envy Move runs on either an Intel Core i5-1335U or an Intel Core i3-1315U. Regardless of the chip you choose, the All-in-One will feature Intel UHD graphics. The 23.8-inch (60.5 cm) display of the HP Envy Move has a 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution and can reach 300 nits of brightness. It covers 99% sRGB and can filter blue light.

The HP Envy Move 23.8 All-in-One has a handle and a place to store its keyboard. The HP Envy Move 23.8 All-in-One is designed so you can move it around the house or office.

HP has earned a strong reputation for its All-in-One PCs. In our HP EliteOne 870 G9 review, the device earned praise for its performance, camera, audio, and design. It got dinged in its rating for its price, but the overall quality of HP's All-in-One PCs is consistently high. The HP Envy Move takes much of what the company delivers in its other All-in-One PCs but adds portability.

The Envy Move features a kickstand and a back pocket to store its keyboard. Those should pair nicely with the PC's built-in battery. HP says the Envy Move is the world's first moveable All-in-One with a QHD display. That level of specificity implies that there are other moveable All-in-Ones around, though I admit I don't know of any off the top of my head. While the Envy Move can be moved, it weighs 9.04 lbs, so you'll likely just move it around your home in short trips.

Atop the HP Envy Move is an HP Wide Vision 5MP camera with an integrated shutter for privacy. That camera works with AI to shut your screen off automatically when you leave and wake up the PC when you return.

The HP Envy Move looks perfect for working from home

(Image credit: HP)

Working from home has its perks, but I sometimes get bored sitting in the same home office by myself. Maybe it sounds silly, but even a change of scenery within my home can make a workday feel different. Some days I sit at my desk, but other days I move downstairs and work from my kitchen table. If I'm doing lighter work, I may even sit down in the living room to edit a few images.

I use an HP ZBook Studio G8 as my main laptop. It has a nice keyboard and a screen that's large enough for multitasking even without an external monitor, but it can feel cramped when compared to using multiple displays. The HP Envy Move looks like a perfect balance of portability and computing power that I can move around my home.

I rarely work outside of my house, so I really need a portable desktop more than a laptop. I'm excited to see how the HP Envy Move stands to real-world testing to see if it's worth adding to my setup.