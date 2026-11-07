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As fans mark N7 Day today, the annual November 7 celebration of the Mass Effect franchise—the community-led #SaveMassEffect campaign has dramatically escalated its visibility by taking its message directly to Electronic Arts. Following the digital billboard placement in Times Square, the organizers at "We are Mass Effect" dispatched a mobile billboard truck to circle both EA and EA Sports headquarters in Redwood City, California, yesterday.

Mobile billboards hit EA headquarters

(Image credit: We Are Mass Effect)

The truck featured a new sign with a QR code and a website URL directing curious onlookers to SaveMassEffect.com. According to "We are Mass Effect" organizer Mer, who spoke to IGN, the primary goal of the truck was to "spread the word and bring as much attention to the movement as possible," and as a reminder, this isn't all about Mass Effect. The campaign also seeks to offer a message of unity for fans of BioWare franchises and raise awareness about the human beings affected by the recent changes. "We want to remind people that real people have been impacted by the closure of BioWare and the cancellation of the game. We wanted to show them that there is a community that deeply cares about the legacy they’ve created. For us this has never been just about the IP but the people behind it and their work."

There is another billboard planned to drive around The Game Awards ceremony for about four hours next month.

N7 Day mobilization

(Image credit: Reddit)

The momentum continues today on N7 Day. Another mobile billboard is scheduled to appear near BioWare's former offices. Additionally, "We are Mass Effect" has been putting the finishing touches on a special video featuring contributors, fans, and original Commander Shepard voice actors Jennifer Hale and Mark Meer. To further drive home the franchise's enduring popularity, the group is pushing an "N7 Play Day" in an attempt to boost Steam player numbers for Mass Effect: Legendary Edition.

Upcoming documentary in the works

Next year, the story of BioWare will be told in MASSIVE EFFECT: THE BIOWARE STORY, a new documentary that chronicles the history of the company and its sad closure by Electronic Arts. I was honored to be interviewed for it earlier this year. https://t.co/928LPZWK7HNovember 5, 2026

Perfectly timed just days before today's N7 Day, a new documentary chronicling the studio's rise and tragic closure has also been announced. Titled MASSIVE EFFECT: THE BIOWARE STORY, the Edmonton-led film is slated to premiere in 2027. Created by Shane Fennessey and Adam Scorgie, the project actually began filming two years ago, long before the studio knew it would be shuttered.

The documentary will feature interviews with a massive number of original BioWare developers, alongside major industry figures like Geoff Keighley, Casey Hudson, and former EA CEO John Riccitiello. BioWare co-founders Greg Zeschuk and Ray Muzyka provided a touching joint statement for the film's reveal: "We're proud this film honours those who made it all possible. The best stories never really end."

The filmmakers are now calling on the Mass Effect community to help finish the story. They are actively inviting players to submit their own BioWare history, including fan art, cosplay, convention photos and videos, and personal memorabilia, for possible inclusion in the final documentary. For a fanbase currently fighting tooth and nail to save their favorite gaming universe, the opportunity to cement their memories in a feature film couldn't have come at a better time.

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