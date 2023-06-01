Infinity Ward announces Call of Duty’s DMZ mode will be reset for Season 4

By Cole Martin
published

This is the second time the servers have undergone a wipe to kick off a new season.

An operator from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is staring into the camera while dressed in a full ghillie suit and wielding a throwing star as another operator lays on the ground behind them.
(Image credit: Activision)

What you need to know

  • Infinity Ward has announced that Warzone 2.0’s DMZ mode will receive a full server refresh at the start of Season 4.
  • Season 3 is winding down, and Season 4 is expected to start on or around June 14, though an official date has yet to be revealed.
  • Infinity Ward claims the reset will be necessary to make room for new faction missions and upgrades.

Infinity Ward, the lead development studio behind Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, announced via the studio’s official Twitter account that DMZ mode for Warzone 2.0 will undergo a full refresh just before the start of the game’s 4th season. 

DMZ is Call of Duty’s take on an “Escape from Tarkov” style multiplayer experience, featuring PvEvP gameplay where players must loot and complete faction missions while on the battlefield and then exfil to complete the match.  

Players logging in at the start of Season 4 can expect to find their contraband, key and mission inventories emptied as a result of the reset. Insured weapon slots, which allow players to take weapons of their choosing into the battlefield rather than starting with empty fists, will also be relocked and new requirements will need to be met by the player in order to unlock them again.  Blueprints, previously unlocked operator skins, and calling cards will not be reset. 

According to Infinity Ward this reset is necessary in order to make room for the new Faction missions and provide an unlock path to allow players to gain access to those new missions. A new upgrade will also be part of the refresh, but Infinity Ward has chosen to keep exactly what the upgrade is or how it will affect DMZ close to their chest for now.

DMZ Season 4 does not yet have an official release date, but it is safe to assume Season 4 will launch on or around June 14, once Season 3 ends. 

Call of Duty is undeniably one of the more popular first-person shooters on Xbox and PC alike, with Modern Warfare 2 having made $1 billion in sales within 10 days of its release. The wait between reaching tier 100 of the battle pass and the start of a new season can be a long one, though. If you're looking for something to keep you busy until Season 4 launches, why not plan your build for Diablo 4 in the meantime.

Cole Martin
Cole Martin
Writer

Cole is the resident Call of Duty know-it-all and indie game enthusiast for Windows Central. She's a lifelong artist with two decades of experience in digital painting, and she will happily talk your ear off about budget pen displays. 