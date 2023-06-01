Infinity Ward announces Call of Duty’s DMZ mode will be reset for Season 4

What you need to know

Infinity Ward has announced that Warzone 2.0’s DMZ mode will receive a full server refresh at the start of Season 4.

Season 3 is winding down, and Season 4 is expected to start on or around June 14, though an official date has yet to be revealed.

, though an official date has yet to be revealed. Infinity Ward claims the reset will be necessary to make room for new faction missions and upgrades.

Infinity Ward, the lead development studio behind Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, announced via the studio’s official Twitter account that DMZ mode for Warzone 2.0 will undergo a full refresh just before the start of the game’s 4th season.

DMZ is Call of Duty’s take on an “Escape from Tarkov” style multiplayer experience, featuring PvEvP gameplay where players must loot and complete faction missions while on the battlefield and then exfil to complete the match.

Updates will include a refresh and reset like that of Season 02 in order to make room for new Mission sets and the new Upgrade [REDACTED].Faction Mission progress will be reset in lieu of the new ability to earn Faction [CLASSIFIED].May 31, 2023 See more

Players logging in at the start of Season 4 can expect to find their contraband, key and mission inventories emptied as a result of the reset. Insured weapon slots, which allow players to take weapons of their choosing into the battlefield rather than starting with empty fists, will also be relocked and new requirements will need to be met by the player in order to unlock them again. Blueprints, previously unlocked operator skins, and calling cards will not be reset.

According to Infinity Ward this reset is necessary in order to make room for the new Faction missions and provide an unlock path to allow players to gain access to those new missions. A new upgrade will also be part of the refresh, but Infinity Ward has chosen to keep exactly what the upgrade is or how it will affect DMZ close to their chest for now.

DMZ Season 4 does not yet have an official release date, but it is safe to assume Season 4 will launch on or around June 14, once Season 3 ends.

Call of Duty is undeniably one of the more popular first-person shooters on Xbox and PC alike, with Modern Warfare 2 having made $1 billion in sales within 10 days of its release. The wait between reaching tier 100 of the battle pass and the start of a new season can be a long one, though. If you're looking for something to keep you busy until Season 4 launches, why not plan your build for Diablo 4 in the meantime.