Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 crosses $1 billion in sales after 10 days

The latest entry in the juggernaut Call of Duty franchise has already broken another record.

Activision Blizzard shared (opens in new tab) on Monday that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 crossed $1 billion in launch sales just 10 days after its full release on Oct. 28, 2022. This comes after Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 already reached $800 million in sales in its first three days of full availability.

The previous record holder for a Call of Duty game that got to $1 billion in launch sales the fastest was the 2012 Treyarch-led Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, which crossed $1 billion in sales 15 days after launch.

Development of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was led by Infinity Ward, though other Activision studios like Treyarch, Sledgehammer Games, Raven Software, Demonware, High Moon Studios, and Activision Shanghai all provided support.

“The incredible momentum driving Modern Warfare II is a direct reflection of the energy and passion of the Call of Duty community,” said Johanna Faries, general manager of Call of Duty. “As we look ahead to an unprecedented level of support for Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0’s launch next week, we are motivated to deliver again for the best player community in the world.”