Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has the biggest launch sales of the series' history

What you need to know

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launched in a campaign-only early access mode for digital preorders on Oct. 20, 2022.

The game's wider launch took place on Oct. 28, 2022.

Activision shared that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has seen $800 million in launch sales in three days since the game's full release.

This means that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has the top opening weekend sales of any game in Call of Duty history.

Only a few days after launch, it's becoming increasingly clear that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is performing extremely well, even by the standards of the long-running franchise.

Publisher Activision shared (opens in new tab) on Tuesday that launch sales for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 have crossed $800 million in the three days since the game's full launch on Oct. 28, 2022. The previous record-holder, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 in 2011, sold $775 million in launch sales in its first five days after release. This means that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has the biggest launch in the series' history, alongside the biggest digital launch ever for a Call of Duty game.



“Thank you, Call of Duty players, for making Modern Warfare II’s launch one for the record books as well as the highest grossing entertainment opening of the year. It is our honor and privilege to deliver such a historic launch weekend for the best fans in the world,” said Johanna Faries, general manager of Call of Duty. “As amazing as this opening has been, Call of Duty has much more in store. An unprecedented level of support for the Modern Warfare universe is on the horizon and Warzone 2.0’s launch is right around the corner. It’s an incredible time for the franchise.”

A range of new modes are reportedly coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in the coming months, while Warzone 2.0 is launching later in November, meaning players have plenty to look forward to. With this kind of support following up a robust campaign and multiplayer offering, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will likely be one of the best Xbox games to grab over the holidays.

This comes as Activision Blizzard is currently in the process of being acquired by Microsoft. The deal, worth almost $69 billion, is currently undergoing regulatory review and is slated to finalize sometime before June 30, 2023.