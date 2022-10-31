Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will get a range of new game modes

What you need to know

Ghost of Hope is a regular leaker of news about Call of Duty titles on Twitter.

On October 30 they leaked nine new game modes coming to Modern Warfare 2: Reinforce, Drop Zone, Gun Game, Infected, Uplink, Cranked, Cyber Attack, Team Defender and Grind.

There have been many grumbles on social media about the game modes included at launch for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but players can rejoice as a source has leaked a whole nine new game modes to be expected during the two-year launch window. The game launched with 12 modes in total but some have criticized there not being enough party game modes included in the rotation.

Modes coming to #ModernWarfareII: ReinforceDrop ZoneGun GameInfectedUplinkCrankedCyber AttackTeam DefenderGrindOctober 30, 2022 See more

Ghost of Hope is a well-known leaker of Call of Duty news, their sources are unknown but they are considered a reputable outlet for Call of Duty news within the community. The modes listed in the tweet are:

Reinforce

Drop Zone

Gun Game

Infected

Uplink

Cranked

Cyber Attack

Team Defender

Grind

Some of the modes listed in the leak will be familiar to fans of Call of Duty, as they are returning game modes from previous releases. Gun Game in particular is a popular free-for-all mode featured in many of the Call of Duty titles. All players start the map with the same gun and loadout, with every kill rewarding a new weapon. Later in the Twitter thread, Ghost of Hope states they expect Gun Game to be returning as soon as Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2 which is launching on November 16.



Uplink is an objective-based game mode not seen in Call of Duty since Infinite Warfare (2016), where a team of players must transport a satellite drone to the enemy team's uplink station to score points. Previous versions of it have even included footballs and a floating goal which has led fans to speculate if it will also release in November alongside the Fifa World Cup event.



Infected will be another returning mode, which was first made available in 2012's Modern Warfare 3. All players start as survivors with one selected as the infected. The infected player's goal is to infect as many other players as possible for points.



As Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players seem to starve for more content, it remains to be seen which of these rumored modes comes to fruition. We'll update you when we have official confirmation. In the meantime check out our full review of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.