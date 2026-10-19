Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will eat your Xbox storage: Here's what it needs, how to make more, and the costs of each method
Modern Warfare 4's campaign alone will take up 137 GB on your Xbox, so I recommend grabbing some storage expansion.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is almost ready to leave early access as its October 23, 2026 full release rapidly approaches.
However, as with most AAA Xbox titles these days, it's going to take up a huge chunk of your console's storage space, as its campaign mode alone requires 137GB to install.
While this isn't as extreme as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)'s 219GB requirement (without Warzone), it's still a massive number that will only get larger once Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 adds its multiplayer modes after leaving early access.
So, we've scoured the web for the best Xbox Series X|S storage expansion devices to help you fit Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 onto your Xbox Series X|S while leaving more for upcoming Xbox blockbusters like Grand Theft Auto 6.
Also note that when Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 launches, you will be able to uninstall what you want to reclaim space. For example, you can uninstall the single-player campaign once you're done with it and still be able to play the game's multiplayer modes.
External hard drives
External hard drives allow you to store Xbox games and other forms of media like music and movies (depending on how you format) and transfer them to other platforms with ease via USB connections.
They can come in a variety of storage sizes (ranging from 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB), and they're more readily available compared to Xbox storage expansion cards.
Plus, they're cheaper than Xbox storage expansion cards. However, considering the constantly rising prices of tech thanks to the ongoing RAM crisis, there's no telling how long those external hard drives will be affordable.
Do note that you can’t play Xbox games directly from an external hard drive. You need to manually transfer games from the external hard drive onto an Xbox’s internal hard drive to play them.
“The Samsung T7 portable SSD is every bit as good as the T7 Touch but at a lower price. It makes it a brilliant all-purpose portable SSD that can be used for both computers and the latest Xbox consoles.” ~ Richard Devine, Managing Editor, Windows Central
Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
• 2TB Version: $369.90 at Amazon
“Western Digital's P40 Game Drive SSD is a stellar external storage upgrade for Xbox Series X|S consoles, and is even better on PC with RGB customization and faster speeds. If you're only getting this for Xbox, though, there may be more affordable options.” ~ Zachary Boddy, former Staff Writer, Windows Central
Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
• 2TB Version: $399.99 at Amazon
“If you specifically need a super portable external SSD for playing your classic Xbox games and storing Series X|S games, then the Samsung T5 EVO is a fantastic pick. It has a slim form factor that can easily fit in your pocket or in a bag. Plus, it's drop-resistant to better withstand jostling on the go.” ~ Rebecca Spear, former gaming staff writer, Windows Central
Plug & Play expansion cards
Plug & Play expansion cards fit into an Xbox’s dedicated expansion card slot, so they can not only store games and play them directly from the card without the need for shuffling files onto the console's internal SSD.
They're also extremely compact, so they don't take up too much desk space compared to regular external hard drives.
However, Plug & Play expansion cards are rarer and more expensive than external hard drives. Plus, you can't reformat them to store and run other forms of media, as these Plug & Play expansion cards were designed only for Xbox consoles.
The SanDisk Optimus GX C50 is the newest Xbox storage Expansion Card line on the block.
It comes in multiple storage models from 512GB to 2TB, with low-latency performance that matches Xbox Velocity Architecture, so games can be played directly from it. Plus, it’s compatible with Xbox’s Quick Resume feature, so players can swap between multiple games without losing progress.
Plus, it has a free one-month trial membership for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
• 512GB version: $119.99 on Amazon
• 2TB version: $479.99 on Amazon
“Western Digital's long-awaited competitor to the exorbitant Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S is functionally and practically great, and it has lowered prices.” ~ Zachary Boddy, former Staff Writer, Windows Central
Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
"Microsoft and Seagate partnered up on a slick memory card-style SSD expansion for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, filling demand where standard hard drives simply don't cut it.” Matt Brown, former Staff Writer, Windows Central
Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
• 1TB version: $349.88 at Newegg
Should I wait for Black Friday before buying these expansion devices?
These items tend to have high retail prices, so it would be a good idea to hold off until they get discounted during Black Friday in November if you plan on saving money.
Although, thanks to the rising levels of FOMO consumers are experiencing due to the RAM crisis, people are buying these external storage devices even at full price in case their prices become too unaffordable in the future.
So, if you've got the dough and are clamoring to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 now, it's worth risking getting an external storage device for your Xbox in case they run out of stock.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4
Our die-hard Call of Duty expert, Cole Martin, reviewed the campaign mode of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, and judging by her reaction, it's shaping up to be a massive return to form for the series.
She calls the campaign a cinematic masterpiece for its stunning, cinematic presentation, captivating story, and thrilling gameplay filled with intense action set pieces and dramatic moments.
As for the quality of its multiplayer game modes like the much-anticipated DMZ, you will have to wait until the game launches later this week to find out, as it was unavailable during Cole Martin's review.
Needless to say, though, Call of Duty fans are about to eat good this holiday season just from the campaign alone.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is scheduled to launch on Xbox Series X|S (with Xbox Play Anywhere support), Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Windows and Steam on October 23, 2026.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4's campaign mode is currently available to play in early access for players who pre-order the game's Standard or Vault Editions.
Experience the dark, climactic finale of Captain Price's personal war from the shadows as long-running storylines reach their heart-pounding breaking point in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. In addition to an epic campaign, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 offers thrilling multiplayer modes such as the DMZ mode.
• Xbox Store (GreenManGaming)
• Best Buy
• Walmart
• Newegg
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Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
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