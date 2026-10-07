Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 won't be on Xbox Game Pass, but at least you can score some sweet pre-order rewards right now

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There's still time to pre-order Modern Warfare 4 and get some extra freebies for your troubles.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is just over a couple of weeks away (less if you get the early access to the campaign), but there's still time to get your pre-order in before that.

If you're ordering on Xbox Series X or PS5, then there's a strong case to order a physical copy, because you can get some free stuff with your purchase.

If you grab Modern Warfare 4 at Amazon, you'll get five hours of 2XP tokens to use in the game. If you're a collector, head over to Best Buy where you can get an exclusive steelbook. Modern Warfare 4 costs the same at either, with the standard edition running for $69.99.

After a bit of a slow start, there's actually a lot to look forward to in Modern Warfare 4. DMZ has finally had a full reveal, and there's still more to come. But it looks extremely promising, turning Call of Duty into a serious extraction shooter.

The campaign is a return to normality after the unusual one we had in Black Ops 7, with the Korean setting looking absolutely glorious from what we've seen so far.

As ever, we'll be jumping into a new Mastery Camo grind, and there will be all manner of calling cards, blueprints, and other items to unlock, and no shortage of things to do.

It's also worth remembering that Modern Warfare 4 will not be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch. After back-to-back releases, the title has since been removed, and we don't expect to see it added to the library until October 2028 at the earliest.

So if you want to play, you need to buy like the old days. So you may as well get some added bonuses for yourself while you're at it.

If, like me, you've been playing Black Ops 7 all year, you probably have a good stash of 2XP tokens already, so I'd definitely go for the steelbook. That and I'm a sucker for a steelbook. But if you've had time away, those 2XP tokens will certainly help you burn through the early levelling process a bit quicker.

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