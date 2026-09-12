What carries forward from Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 into Modern Warfare 4?

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There are some items you can take forward into Modern Warfare 4.

What items carry forward from Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 to Modern Warfare 4? Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is made by a completely different studio from Black Ops 7, as such, most items will not carry over into the new game. Your weapons and their progress, unlocked camos, blueprints, and operators will not be available in the new game. The only exception is the Hunter Killer operator and the two universal camos that were made available in Black Ops 7 for players who pre-ordered Modern Warfare 4. Those will carry forward. What will carry forward into Modern Warfare 4 are any unspent 2XP tokens and your COD Points currency so long as you're staying on the same platform. COD Points are linked to the platform you bought them on and can't be used to buy content via other stores.

Given that everyone will be starting Modern Warfare 4 from zero, now is a good time to stop using up any 2XP tokens you currently have on your account. They'll be far more beneficial giving you a boost in the new game if you're going to play it.

We don't yet know exactly what the Prestige system looks like in Modern Warfare 4, but there's going to be plenty of leveling to do, and those 2XP tokens will make life a lot speedier in the new game.

Do I get to keep my old weapons, operators, and blueprints in Warzone when Modern Warfare 4 launches?

The exception to carry forward is Warzone, where traditionally older weapons, their attached blueprints, and unlocked camos are still usable in the battle royale modes. Likewise, previously unlocked operators and their skins can also be used.

It's highly unlikely that Black Ops 7 items would be removed given that it's the most current game at this point, so you can still go ahead and unlock battle pass rewards or spend COD Points and use those items in Warzone when it migrates to Modern Warfare 4.

There's no confirmed date for this yet, but the current best guess is mid-November, when we expect the final Black Ops 7 season to end.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 launches on all platforms on Friday, October 23, 2026. Players who pre-order the game digitally on any platform will have early access to play the campaign a week prior on Friday, October 16.

Modern Warfare 4 will not be on Xbox Game Pass at launch. Based on Microsoft's previous statements, it's not expected to join Game Pass until October 2027 at the earliest.

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