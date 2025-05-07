Microsoft's Surface Arc Mouse will soon be available in ocean (blue) and violet.

Microsoft just announced the Surface Pro 12-inch and Surface Laptop 13-inch. Those new devices feature compact designs that should make them easy to use on the go.

But Microsoft also made another hardware announcement yesterday, and I bet you missed it. A single sentence in a Microsoft blog post details new color options for the Surface Arc Mouse.

"To complete the look, you can pair your device with the Surface Arc Mouse, our most beloved and best-selling mouse, which is now available in matching Ocean and Violet," said Microsoft.

The Surface Arc Mouse is now available for preorder in either ocean (blue) or violet. According to the listings on Best Buy and Microsoft's websites for the new color options, the Surface Arc Mouse will start shipping on May 20, 2025. If you want the mouse in black or light gray, you can get one today.

Considering the compact designs of the new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop, I imagine many people will toss the PCs into bags or carry them around. The Surface Arc Mouse would be an excellent addition to a portable setup.

I had an earlier version of the Surface Arc Mouse for years. It fit into an extremely small pocket of my Surface sleeve. Back then, Surface devices had smaller trackpads, so a portable mouse was a big help.

The newer Surface Arc Mouse has a touchpad that supports vertical and horizontal scrolling, much like the trackpad on a laptop or Surface keyboard.

The Surface Arc Mouse turns on or off automatically when you snap it between flat and arced modes. It connects through Bluetooth, so it can be used with PCs, tablets, or even a smartphone if you're feeling adventurous.

I'd like to see a version of the Surface Arc Mouse that charges through USB-C, but the current model uses AAA batteries.