Celebrating XBOX's 25th anniversary has me looking back at the great games that convinced me to buy in, crafted by Sam Lake and Remedy.

I grew up a SEGA and Sony kid, at least until XBOX started tempting me with exclusives. I didn't make any of my own money until the XBOX 360 era, but when I did, one studio had the killer apps in my eyes: Remedy Entertainment.

During the OG XBOX era, I split my gaming between a PlayStation 2 and the family PC, which was chiefly used to play Max Payne.

Its slow-motion, John Woo-esque gunfighting gameplay landed at the perfect time; I was already obsessed with The Matrix, after all.

Obsessively playing Remedy's noir shooter while dipping my toes into the PC modding scene convinced me that Remedy were icons.

Indeed, I held them in the same regard as Rockstar Games and Valve, as gaming stalwarts that could seemingly do no wrong, especially after Max Payne 2 delivered everything I had hoped. For their next adventure, I'd need Microsoft's new console, so I started saving my money.

XBOX 360 — Alan Wake

Alan Wake is all about light and dark, with a fair amount of guns. (Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

Mechanically, Alan Wake isn't much different from Max Payne. It's a third-person shooter with a strong narrative focus, pushing me toward cutscenes and literal story scraps as I unravel a mystery of light vs. darkness. Enemies creep out of the shadows, totally invulnerable until I burn away their armor with a flashlight, flare, or whatever other luminous weapons I have on hand.

It started as a more open-world game, but the clever twist on the otherwise familiar run-and-gun mechanics drew me in. I didn't even mind giving up the slow-motion 'Bullet Time' feature that defined Max Payne, because it still lingered in Alan Wake's gameplay loop, showing up in well-timed dodges. This time, Remedy's writing was less clichéd and more sincere — I wanted more.

This time, Remedy's writing was less clichéd and more sincere — I wanted more.

Of course, I had plenty of other games on the XBOX 360 to tide me over, including Grand Theft Auto IV and Gears of War, so I wasn't bereft of choice after buying into this iconic console. Besides, Alan Wake's American Nightmare arrived soon after as the game's largest DLC expansion, but we wouldn't see a true sequel for another couple of generations.

XBOX One / Series X|S Alan Wake Remastered: $29.99 at XBOX.com

"In this award-winning cinematic action-thriller, troubled author Alan Wake embarks on a desperate search for his missing wife, Alice."

XBOX One — Quantum Break

Quantum Break goes off the wall with time-stopping abilities, but keeps the guns. (Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

Would another time-bending action shooter convince me to buy into Microsoft's latest console? It did, and I went all in on its unified platform with the XBOX One, a Nokia Lumia 735 running Windows 10 Mobile, and, of course, a Windows 10 PC. I even bought the console's official digital TV tuner, fully adopting the all-in-one media pitch, though I'd never get my hands on the promised DVR feature.

And what better game to start with than Quantum Break with its live-action cinematics, cut like a TV mini-series? It certainly had some interesting combat mechanics that let me completely freeze time in isolated bubbles, but it felt more like a treat for the eyes. Visually, the game was (and still is) incredible.

If Alan Wake were a Stephen King novel blended with David Lynch's Twin Peaks sensibilities, then Quantum Break is more like Tenet's time-twisting motif wrapped around the gratuitous slow-motion bullet barrages of The Matrix. It's still easy to recommend, with Remedy's refined storytelling DNA on full display, and it can be beaten in a single weekend if you have the time.

XBOX One / Series X|S Quantum Break: $39.99 at XBOX.com

"In the aftermath of a split-second of destruction that fractures time itself, two people find they have changed and gained extraordinary abilities."

XBOX Series X — Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 is an even more warped adventure than the first, but yes, there are guns. (Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

Thirteen years after the first game, I finally had the Alan Wake sequel within reach, and I wanted to savor every moment. This is the game that not only convinced me to pick up the XBOX Series X console, but also a 4K OLED TV with HDR and all the other trimmings. It annihilated my savings, but it was worth it in the long run, since my wife and I play on this console almost daily.

Alan Wake 2 had some launch bugs, but they were soon cleaned up, and it didn't tarnish my view of this brilliant sequel. It's Remedy in top gear, running at maximum speed with a twisting story, gorgeous visuals, and layers upon layers of references and outright fan service. I loved almost every minute.

It's Remedy in top gear, running at maximum speed with a twisting story, gorgeous visuals, and layers upon layers of references.

There are some sudden stops, like a playable representation of the co-protagonist's "Mind Place" that had me connecting yarns to various photographs and clue scraps. It betters the story, but ultimately, I always wish I could speed past some of this part when I replay the game. Nevertheless, it's one of the best games I've ever played, and I easily forgave its missteps. Don't miss out.

Series X|S Alan Wake 2: $59.99 at XBOX.com

"A string of ritualistic murders threatens Bright Falls, a small-town community surrounded by Pacific Northwest wilderness."

Project Helix — Will there be another killer app?

Max Payne couldn't be any more focused on guns if it tried, and to great effect. (Image credit: Remedy Entertainment | Rockstar Games)

Microsoft's plans for a follow-up console fall under the 'Project Helix' codename as an "XBOX-PC hybrid", with no set release date. Game studios might expect to receive developer-centric hardware sometime in 2027, but for now, the company is simply encouraging those devs to keep "developing for Xbox on PC". You know, I'd be more excited if it weren't for the ongoing memory shortage crisis.

Remedy announced a 'Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake' in 2022, and I haven't heard much about it since then. It's a partner project with Rockstar Games, and Take-Two still owns the series IP, making it the most mysterious project that I've ever felt this excited for. If this silence continues, it might just launch on Project Helix, but will it be unique (or exclusive) enough to keep me from playing it on PC?

It's almost impossible to predict, but I'd rather be an optimist when I can. With any luck, RAM and storage production costs will gradually return to more reasonable levels over the next year, which could kick-start an exciting lead-up to the reveal of whatever Project Helix calls itself. What kinds of games do you hope to see in the next generation of XBOX?

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