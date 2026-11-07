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World of Warcraft is the game that absolutely refuses to die, and in fact, it's potentially now bigger than ever.

Confirmed today on the official Warcraft social media channels, Blizzard said that World of Warcraft Forever represents its biggest launch in history by peak players, beating even the likes of Wrath of the Lich King from WoW's previous height almost two decades ago.

"Congratulations, you made HISTORY!" the post reads, "WoW: Forever has achieved the biggest launch in WoW history by peak concurrent players," and also confirmed that it has "the highest number of returning WoW players in history" as well.

Congratulations everyone, you made HISTORY! WoW: Forever has achieved: 🔹The biggest launch in WoW history by peak concurrent players 🔹The highest number of returning players in WoW history This is all because of you, the players. From all of us, THANK YOU! https://t.co/MQxQXmNDbANovember 7, 2026

For those who don't know, World of Warcraft is an MMORPG where thousands of players pile into single servers to create a persistent, online living world. Microsoft and Xbox acquired the game a few years ago along with Activision, Blizzard, and King, and it has already been teasing a World of Warcraft port to Xbox consoles for some time. The game is presently only available on PC and cloud streaming services like NVIDIA GeForce Now.

The retail version of World of Warcraft has strayed intensely from the game's original vision in recent years, leading to players leaving the game and potentially even the genre en masse. World of Warcraft Forever is essentially a remix and polish of the original vision for World of Warcraft, with minimal handholding, a boosted sense of risk and reward, a reduction in "convenience" features that reduce in-game social interaction, atop a boost in visual quality. WoW:F also has thousands of new quests and stories, taking place in an "alternative timeline" of sorts that exists a year or so before World of Warcraft's original base game.

It remains to be seen if WoW:F can maintain the momentum it has seen, but the whole ordeal leaves World of Warcraft's main arm, currently dubbed Midnight, with a bit of a headache in my view.

The only game that could kill WoW was, in fact, WoW itself

Launch Overview | World of Warcraft: Forever - YouTube Watch On

Many games have tried to kill World of Warcraft over the years, but none have truly succeeded. WoW and Final Fantasy 14 remain the only large, populated purely subscription-based MMORPGs at least in the West as of writing, with incumbents relying on free-to-play business models to entice players.

World of Warcraft's subscription model ensures it can pump out huge amounts of content at a rapid clip, although in recent years, many have been wondering if it has become too rapid. World of Warcraft's main "retail" arm has seen a huge decline in quality, with players asking the firm to slow down to focus on the details and polish. Blizzard so far has ignored those calls.

WoW:F represents a complete reversal on what WoW retail has become in essence. World of Warcraft retail has abandoned all forms of immersion, friction, world building, and outdoor levelling gameplay for a focus on arcade-style endgame content which, while admittedly still fun, is frankly quite exhausting. World of Warcraft's story writing has been dismal for years, and bugs have been more prevalent than ever before.

RELATED: World of Warcraft's Ion Hazzikostas promises Retail won't get abandoned

The WoW:F team exists separately from the WoW: Retail team, and the divergence in philosophies are stark. WoW:F's focus on social systems, in-game immersion, understated and environmental storytelling, and slower, more methodical gameplay seems far more inline with what lapsed WoW players actually want.

I feel World of Warcraft's retail arm has focused on "data telemetry" over good human design instincts and it has led to the game's hollowing out. Hopefully, World of Warcraft: Forever can give Blizzard a hard lesson in listening to players directly — something I feel the retail team no longer does.

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