World of Warcraft: Forever's launch is celebrated early with a new mockumentary series starring British comedian Bill Bailey
Revisit all the classic locales and monsters of World of Warcraft in the "Planet Azeroth" documentary series in the lead-up to World of Warcraft: Forever.
October 28, 2026 (11:55am EST): Blizzard updated the release dates for Episodes 2 and 3 of Planet Azeroth. Episode 2 will go live on October 31, 2026, and Episode 3 will be broadcast on November 8, 2026.
Original Article:
World of Warcraft: Forever, the stand-alone, Classic+ take on World of Warcraft, releases next week on November 4, 2026, on PC. To celebrate, Blizzard Entertainment is releasing a series of videos called ‘World of Warcraft: Planet Azeroth’.
It's a Planet Earth-style documentary with a comedic tone that gives viewers a grand tour of Azeroth's many locales that have been reimagined in World of Warcraft: Forever's new lighting and graphical effects.
Along the way, viewers will encounter iconic monsters like Murlocs, Kobolds, and Boars, while taking in vast vistas like the Elwynn Forest, Durotar, and Tirisfal Glades, to name a few.
British comedian/musician Bill Bailey will host World of Warcraft: Planet Azeroth, which will run for three videos (with episodes 2 and 3 releasing on October 30, 2026, and November 1, 2026, respectively) as we get closer to World of Warcraft: Forever's release.
Will World of Warcraft: Forever provide more fun than the Retail version of WoW?
World of Warcraft: Forever is gaining massive momentum going into its release. Its back-to-basics approach to gameplay progression and exploration, while forsaking modern conveniences to make it ironically more casual-friendly, managed to draw in over one million new players during its beta period (according to classicplus.io).
I'm personally intrigued by the existence of WoW: Forever and interested in playing it when it comes out, as I never got to experience the early days of World of Warcraft before all the expansions came out.
However, will it be able to maintain player retention in the long term, or will players go back to the retail version of WoW despite its current sorry state of rushed patches, painfully weak writing, and controversial housing transactions? Only time will tell.
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Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
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