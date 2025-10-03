If you play enough multiplayer during the Black Ops 7 beta, you can get yourself a Dark Ops Calling Card for your troubles.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 beta is in full swing right now, at least, the early access period, anyway. As always, it's only a snapshot of what we'll get in the full game, but it's well worth playing if you're going to jump in when it comes out in November.

Not least because among the rewards you can get for playing the beta is a Dark Ops Calling Card. In traditional fashion, Dark Ops Calling Cards aren't shown until you complete whatever trigger is needed to acquire them, but this one has been found, so I can tell you how to get it.

It's called "Best of the First" and it's only available in the multiplayer mode. There might well be something to unlock via Zombies, but we're still waiting to see on that front.

How to get the Black Ops 7 beta multiplayer Dark Ops Calling Card

There it is, the first Dark Ops Calling Card of Black Ops 7. (Image credit: Windows Central)

This is one of the more straight forward Dark Ops challenges. Simply gather 1,000 eliminations during the course of the beta, and it's yours.

There it is in all its glory in the image above. I take no credit for it, though, I haven't got it yet. My colleague, Cole Martin, is a significantly better Call of Duty player, than I.

That might feel like a grind, but it's not as bad as it sounds. So long as you have the time to put in during the beta, it's fairly achievable for players of all skill levels. As it stands, I'm 177 short.

Which brings me to the next question...how do you track how many eliminations you've made?

How to track eliminations and other Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 beta stats

Use this site to track how close you are to that magic 1,000 eliminations. (Image credit: Activision)

In the full game you'll be able to track your stats just as you can in Black Ops 6. But in the beta, that's not accessible. So how do you find out?

The dedicated Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 beta stats website will give you all your answers. All you need to do is put in your gamertag (the one you use for your Activision ID) and hit submit.

You'll get a couple of social media friendly graphics generated showing how long you've played, your win/loss ratio, elim/d ratio, total games, and how many eliminations you have to that point. The other graphic highlights the stats from your best game in the beta.

The only thing to remember is that it could be as much as 20 minutes behind your live data. So it's best to wait until you're finished playing, grab a beverage, then check it out. It'll at least show you how far away you are. You're probably closer than you think!

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 beta is now live in early access for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, those who pre-ordered the game or who acquired a code. This continues until October 5 when it becomes an open beta, which ends on October 8.

Follow Windows Central on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!