Destiny 2's Season of the Haunted brings Solar 3.0, the Leviathan, and more

Following a leak that revealed Destiny 2's next season early, developer Bungie has officially pulled back the curtain on Season of the Haunted with a new trailer as well as a complete of what players can expect from the next several months of Destiny.

Narratively, Season of the Haunted is centered around the return of the Leviathan, a massive vessel owned by the mighty Emperor Calus of the Cabal. The ship originally went missing when Destiny 2: Beyond Light launched and the Darkness Pyramids began to encroach on the galaxy, but now it's back — though the vessel has become derelict and corrupted, and is currently moving towards the Pyramid on the Moon. As the two ships interface, deadly Nightmares have risen to defend the connection from Guardian intervention.

As players battle these Nightmares and fight to uncover the truth of the connection between the Leviathan and the Pyramid, they'll have two new activities to engage with: Nightmare Containment and Sever. The former are dedicated strike operations to destroy Nightmare threats, while the latter is a weekly story mission in which players will learn more about Calus' sinister plans and why the Leviathan is being used to interface with the Pyramid. During Season of the Haunted, a new Dungeon will be released as well, though we don't know anything about it right now.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Season of the Haunted also introduces "Solar 3.0," a rework to the Solar Light subclasses that gives players new abilities to use in combat as well as Aspects and Fragments that they can use to alter their effects. In terms of rewards, the new season will feature refreshed weapons from the Season of Opulence as well as a series of brand new pieces of gear, too. This includes the Trespasser, an Exotic sidearm that appears to rapidly vaporize enemies with Arc Light energy.

Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted begins on May 24 and is slated to end on Aug. 23, 2022. Players can purchase access to its Season Pass for 1,000 Silver ($10), which will provide them with the opportunity to unlock several new pieces of seasonal gear, customization items, and more. If you haven't played it yet, there's also the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen expansion, which features an impressive story-driven campaign, a new Raid, a plethora of new weapons and armor to unlock, and more. This DLC makes Destiny 2 one of the best Xbox shooters to play in 2022, so you should definitely check it out.