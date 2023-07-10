EA Sports FC 24 officially revealed – RIP FIFA 24

What you need to know

FIFA 24's replacement, EA Sports FC 24, has officially been announced.

After terminating its contract with FIFA, EA has reinvented the franchise under the EA Sports FC banner.

According to the group's president, FIFA will return, but there won't be a FIFA 24.

EA's FIFA has been the premiere soccer (football) video game franchise for the past several decades, with well over 300 million copies sold. Much like Madden, fans worldwide purchase and celebrate FIFA every year. Considering the success and positive reception from audiences, it was shocking to see EA and FIFA terminate their 30-year partnership in 2022. However, EA no longer wanted to "pay a premium" for FIFA branding and decided to pursue EA Sports FC 24 instead.

Today, EA dropped the official announcement trailer for EA Sports FC 24. In this brief teaser, actor Daniel Kaluuya passionately described the energy and excitement only possible in "the world's game." While we didn't get a look at gameplay or in-engine action, the reveal of EA Sports FC 24 demonstrates the confidence in EA's reimagined annual soccer offering. For fans itching to see more, EA also declared that the full reveal for EA Sports FC 24 is coming on July 13, 2023.

Thanks to services like EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC and console players have had opportunities to sample previous FIFA entries. Hopefully, EA will continue the tradition with EA Sports FC 24. And for FIFA loyalists uncertain about change, the organization's president stated that FIFA 25 and beyond will return with new developers and publishers. It remains to be seen who FIFA can secure for the partnership, but it's clear that the association is interested in future FIFA video games.