Fortnite OG throws it back to the glory days with Tilted Towers and other locations from when the game was fun

What you need to know

Fortnite has pushed the nostalgia panic button, hoping to bring old players back.

The new update is out today and takes players back to OG Fortnite from 2018.

They plan to release season-by-season content taking players back through the best times of the game.

Old areas, weapons, and even battle passes are all coming back.

The team at Fortnite has announced in a blog post they are following the World of Warcraft Classic model and packaging up old content, so players can relive their glory days. A lot of content creators are excited and expect the Twitch viewership and player number for Fortnite to skyrocket.

Battle Royale dominance is starting to dwindle due to the rise of extraction/arena-style shooters like Escape From Tarkov and the upcoming "The Finals." Fortnite played its ultimate Uno reverse card and has done the one thing that can guarantee players are excited to play their game again, which is reverting it back to when it was fun.

Fortnite Season 4 OG is the beginning of a new, but old, journey for Fortnite players. The Fortnite team is promising to guide players along, season by season, back through memory lane as they re-release old content as something new. Season 4 OG will correlate to Season 1 of the game, Season 5 will be Season 2 and will bring back iconic points of interest like Tilted Towers.

For a full list of the content for each season they are planning to release, check out the blog post. Fortnite is much better without building, and according to the blog post, the blast from the past coming to Fortnite will also be coming to the Zero Build game mode for people like me who have no desire to construct the Leaning Tower of Pisa every time I try to fight somebody.

A time-traveling, turbo-speed OG Season means the all-new… OG Pass! Packed with over 50 new in-game items, you can unlock all the cosmetic rewards in the OG Pass in just four weeks. The OG Pass is purchasable for 950 V-Bucks, and you can earn up to 1,000 V-Bucks by progressing in the OG Pass Fortnite

There are some interesting changes to the battle pass, too. It only includes 1000 V-Bucks and 50 items rather than the normal 1500 V-Bucks and 100 items, even though it costs the same 950 V-Bucks. This could be Epic trying to maximize their profits, or be a result of them not being able to create as much content due to their recent massive layoffs.

All in all, this looks like a last-ditch but likely very successful attempt by Epic Games and the Fortnite team to bring some players back to the game and boost their engagement and sales. It does seem to be working. Several content creators and streamers that I follow, who haven't played Fortnite in years, are expected to stream the game later today. You can of course also play Fortnite for free with the magic of the Xbox cloud.

What do you think about Fortnite going back to its roots? Is it too early for them to play the nostalgia card? Let us know in the comments.