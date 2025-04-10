Known insider kills the Titanfall 3 dream, shooting down recent leak: "Titanfall 3 isn't real"
Jeff Grubb has disputed the rumor that Titanfall 3 is in development.
Fans of Electronic Arts' (EA) and Respawn Entertainment's futuristic fast-paced shooter franchise Titanfall have been hopeful for a true sequel to 2016's Titanfall 2 for many years; though set in the same universe, 2019's free-to-play hero shooter battle royale Apex Legends has radically different gameplay. According to one insider, though, the fabled Titanfall 3 isn't on the way.
The insider in question is Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb, well known for exclusive reports, leaks, and rumors about upcoming games. Grubb stated that Titanfall 3 wasn't real on Wednesday this week — a little under a week and a half after another leaker claimed the long-desired sequel is coming in 2026, explaining that they expected Respawn to announce the title at The Game Awards 2025 later this year.
"Titanfall 3 isn't real. It isn't in the works let alone near completion and close to announcement for a 2026 release," Grubb wrote, contesting the aforementioned leak. "Respawn is working on Apex Legends, Star Wars Jedi 3, and the Bitreactor Star Wars game. It then also has Steve Fukuda's skunkworks project, which is years away."
Ultimately, it's Grubb's sources against the other leaker's, here, though I will note that the original rumor came notably close to the prank holiday April Fools' Day. Specifically, it was posted to social media two days after on April 3, but made mention of being shared on April 1.
"To be honest, it's really fun to play a joke with the truth on April Fools' Day — it lets me announce some unbelievable truths in a playful way," said the leaker YOROTSUKI. "So yes, Titanfall 3 is coming. Somebody should have seen me talking in some Discord servers in December 2024 about 'RSPN having a SECRET GAME in development' — that game is Titanfall 3."
Titanfall 3 might not be real at the moment, but could it come in the future? Ultimately, Respawn and EA haven't said they'll never return to the series, though a single player Titanfall game was reportedly canceled in 2023. Still, the studio is "thinking about Titanfall a lot" (even if it's for Apex Legends' benefit), and it's entirely possible it will eventually come back to its first intellectual property.
As Grubb said, we know that Respawn is currently working on a turn-based tactics Star Wars game with the independent developer Bit Reactor and Lucasfilm Games, with a "first look" scheduled for the title on April 19. It's also expected to be developing its follow-up to the Soulslike action RPG Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and is working on a far-off project helmed by Titanfall director Steve Fukuda (it's been confirmed this isn't Titanfall 3).
if Titanfall 3 truly isn't coming, it's yet another disappointment for Titanfall fans that have remained hopeful for more throughout years of debilitating Titanfall 2 sever issues and an overall lack of updates that frustratingly began shortly after the game's launch.
Even so, it's a fantastic game with a strong campaign and great multiplayer, and also one you can play extremely affordably; it often gets steep discounts during sales, and right now, the PC version is just $3.89 at CDKeys and the Xbox one is down to $8.96 at Walmart. Alternatively, you can play through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, as it gives you an EA Play membership — and thus, Titanfall 2 access.
