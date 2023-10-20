One of my favorite childhood Xbox games is just $10 right now — here's why you should play

Like many lifelong players, my experience with video games began at quite a young age. With the family Xbox, I played tons of games in my formative years, but one I vividly remember enjoying more than most was Destroy All Humans! 2, a third-person action-adventure title about a hilariously sadistic alien venturing around Earth in the late 1960s. Though I'd never played the first game in the series, I immediately fell in love with the sequel's chaotic free-roam gameplay and humorous tone — and my appreciation for its satirical jabs at McCarthyism and the Red Scare have only grown with time.

A remake of the game, Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed, released on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and Windows PC last year. This remake gives today's audiences a chance to experience the classic with modern visuals, audio, and destruction physics, and right now, the Xbox version is selling for just $10 at GameStop.

It normally retails for $39.99, making this a fantastic 75% discount. Deals this good aren't very common, so be sure to take advantage of it while it's available if you're interested in checking the game out.

In Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed, you take control of Crypto — a member of the Furon race looking to exact revenge on the Russian KGB for blowing up his mothership with a nuclear missile. The 15-hour long campaign takes you through a variety of open world locations including fictional versions of San Francisco, London, and Tokyo, with several secrets, side quests, and collectibles to find and engage with along the way.

As is to be expected of a game with such a goofy premise, Destroy All Humans! 2 places a heavy emphasis on humor, and features plenty of raunchy jokes and biting satire. The gameplay itself is also hilariously over-the-top, with Crypto capable of taking on human police and military forces with an arsenal of weapons that can viciously electrocute people, send them flying with gravity-defying purple discs, or straight up disintegrate them on the spot. He can crush the toughest of armored vehicles into cubes with his mind, too, and, oh, there's anal probing and body stealing as well. Because why not?

Above all else, it's simply a good time, and I guarantee that you'll be cracking up plenty during your playthrough should you decide to pick the game up. It was excellent when I played it in 2006, and with the fresh coat of paint the remake provides, it still stands tall as one of the best Xbox games action-adventure fans can play now.