Online discourse be damned (particularly on Reddit); the Epic Games Store has come under scrutiny in recent days as users compare its growth between 2019 and 2024. During that period, the platform grew by 173%, rising from 108 million users to more than 295 million.

However, that growth has not translated into spending. Third-party revenue only increased by 1.6% over the same timeframe, showing that while Epic has attracted a huge audience, very little of that audience is actually buying games on the platform.

The Epic Game Store problem

Graph showing Epic Games Store growth (Image credit: HearMeOut-13 | Epic Games)

For those who do not know, the Epic Games Store is Epic’s answer to Steam, Valve’s PC storefront that dominates the market. Steam is the go-to platform for most PC players, in part because it simply works and does not get in the way of the user experience.

Steam was not always that way. When it first launched in the early 2000s, it faced hea