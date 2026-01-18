Epic Games Store just posted massive growth numbers — jumping from 108 million users in 2019 to 295 million in 2024. But here’s the catch: third‑party revenue only grew 1.6% in the same period, according to a post on Reddit.



The reason? Epic leaned so hard into free game giveaways that it trained millions of users to log in, claim freebies, and never spend a dime.

Online discourse be damned (particularly on Reddit); the Epic Games Store has come under scrutiny in recent days as users compare its growth between 2019 and 2024. During that period, the platform grew by 173%, rising from 108 million users to more than 295 million.

However, that growth has not translated into spending. Third-party revenue only increased by 1.6% over the same timeframe, showing that while Epic has attracted a huge audience, very little of that audience is actually buying games on the platform.

The Epic Game Store problem

For those who do not know, the Epic Games Store is Epic’s answer to Steam, Valve’s PC storefront that dominates the market. Steam is the go-to platform for most PC players, in part because it simply works and does not get in the way of the user experience.

Steam was not always that way. When it first launched in the early 2000s, it faced heavy criticism, but that is a story for another time.

The Epic Games Store launched in 2018 and immediately tried to take market share from Steam by offering developers a better revenue split and by locking down exclusive releases. That approach did little to win over players, and Epic has since moved away from it, but does still provide a better revenue split.

Instead, Epic leaned heavily into free games to bring users onto the platform. While that strategy worked in terms of sign-ups, it also turned the store into a place many people only open to claim giveaways before closing it again, which is something I also do.

It is easy to point and laugh at Epic here, but the platform does, or at least did, offer a worse overall experience than Steam in almost every way. It launched without many basic features, and while it has spent years filling in those gaps, for some users, it has all come too late.

For example, Epic only added reviews in 2022, wishlists in 2021, achievements in 2021, gifting in 2025, and messaging in 2025 after removing them four years ago. It still does not offer family sharing or mod support, and this is just a few things; the list goes on.

Is this an Xbox PC problem as well?

It is easy to draw some parallels between the Epic Games Store and Xbox PC. Both are competing with Steam, and both lack features by comparison, but that is largely where the similarities end.

While it is easy to be cynical about Microslop, the Xbox app relies heavily on subscriptions through Game Pass rather than giveaways.