Bethesda Head of Publishing, Pete Hines, to retire after 24 years

Bethesda SVP and Head of Publishing Pete Hines has announced his retirement.

Hines joined Bethesda's marketing department in 1999.

Hines called his tenure "an amazing career" and added in his statement that after the launch of Starfield "it felt like the time was right" for him to retire.

Pete Hines, the head of global publishing for Bethesda, has announced his retirement. Hines took on the role as the head of global publishing just one year ago, but his time at Bethesda began in 1999 when he joined the marketing team for the launch of Fallout.

During his 24-year tenure, Hines made a name for himself by playing a role in the launch of Bethesda's slate of iconic franchises including The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and most recently Starfield. "This was not a decision I came to easily or quickly, but after an amazing career, culminating in the incredible launch of Starfield, it feels like the time is right," Hines said in his retirement announcement.

The official Bethesda Twitter account responded to Hines' statement with a mock absence note excusing Pete Hines from work. The note prescribes Hines an ongoing treatment of "lots of gaming", "devoting care and affection to foster pups" and "Card collecting" and is signed by Bethesda's "Head Doctors of Gratitude."

Aaron Greenberg, head of Xbox Games Marketing, responded to the announcement and praised Hines' career and legacy.

There has not yet been an announcement about who will replace Hines as the Head of Publishing for Bethesda.