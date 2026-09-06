PUBG: DED.NET is not your average Battle Royale

If someone told you PUBG Studios was making a new entry where you could slice off your own hands and replace them with blades or slither across water like an otter on cocaine, you would probably assume they had lost their minds. Yet, that is exactly what is happening in PUBG: Ded.net.

Led by Creative Director Dave Curd, this upcoming multiplayer FPS is taking the DNA of the game that popularized the battle royale genre (before Fortnite came to steal its lunch) and is reworking it into something completely unique. Set in 1996 Cascadia, a fictional Pacific Northwest region dripping with darknet culture, reality TV horror and uncensored violence, this is not just your average drop in loot and shoot.

A multi-match career journey

PUBG DED.NET - Fresh Meat Trailer | Xbox @ gamescom 2026 - YouTube Watch On

When I sat down with the developers at Gamescom fresh after the announcement, I simply asked what makes this different from the original PUBG I played years ago?

The answer is a brand-new concept the team calls the "multi-match journey." Instead of a single standalone match where everything resets when you die, your character embarks on a career-spanning run across multiple matches. You must wage a battle to see whether you can make it through several rounds before running out of career health.

Between matches, players are tempted with game-altering powers and abilities. You might choose to use a car door as a riot shield or pick up the "Peekaboo" skill to track enemy outlines through walls. However, you won’t be some all-powerful being; these benefits always come with a catch, and it’s up to you to decide if it’s worth it. Every power is tied to a debuff or injury, meaning you might gain incredible offensive strength while simultaneously developing a bad cough that gives away your position, or a nervous twitch that causes you to accidentally throw your weapon on a swap.

By the time you reach your sixth or seventh match, you will have molded a completely unique yet heavily flawed fighter, before you inevitably burn out and start fresh.

Splitting a devoted player base

Naturally, taking a massive cultural phenomenon like PUBG: Battlegrounds, which still has its passionate fans, and sending it through a grungy 1990s meat grinder raises a big question: Is this going to cannibalize the audience of the original PUBG?

The developers are entirely upfront that this game is not for everyone, and that this division of their audience is completely intentional.



DED.NET is a deliberate push by Krafton and PUBG Studios to diversify the franchise and reach players looking for a more tailored experience. Expanding a massive battle royale universe is never a sure thing, especially given that past spin-offs like PUBG Blindspot struggled to find a lasting audience. But rather than playing it safe with a middle-of-the-road live-service project, the team built DED.NET to be kinda weird and kooky, with its own stark visual identity.

Some traditional PUBG purists will undoubtedly look at the multi-match game loop, jarring colors, and utterly ridiculous weaponry and opt to stick with the classic experience. But that’s totally fine. The studio is banking on the fact that enough players want something unapologetically niche. Rather than chasing a safe consensus that pleases nobody, they are intentionally hunting for fans who want a completely different flavor of survival.

Nurturing the trolls but not in the way you think

(Image credit: Krafton)

For those of us who have fond and frustrating memories of squadmates blowing up vehicles with grenades just for a laugh, this game will be quite the dedication to our troll buddies.

Ded.net will supports 60-player lobbies structured around three-player trios. Alongside standard survival tactics, there is a dedicated troll-friendly toolset. You can hack payphones used for buybacks to steal competitor money, play dead on the floor, or hide inside lockers to ambush unsuspecting rivals. There is even a snake mode that lets players slither across the terrain at high speeds, quite literally worming your way to victory.

A mighty glow up from PUBG: Battlegrounds

Visually, PUBG: DED.NET is quite the leap forward from the original game. Powered by Unreal Engine's Nanite and Lumen technology, the environment art team has had more room to play and express their vision.



The forests of Cascadia are visibly thicker, the buildings are packed with immersive props, and the overall world detail looks remarkably sharp for an online multiplayer title.



Of course, this is based on the trailers we have seen so far, and it will be interesting how it actually performs in the mass playtests. The game was available to play on the show floor during my time at Gamescom and had a steady queue throughout, so I imagine that when it officially goes online, it will be quite popular (let's just hope it can handle the onslaught)

So when can we play DED.NET?

While pricing and release dates are still TBD (I asked if the game would be free to play, and the team was not ready to discuss this yet), the devs have confirmed that a beta test is on the horizon and encouraged players to sign up at DED.NET.



Whether it converts traditional battle royale purists or alienates them entirely, it's clear PUBG Studios are taking a massive risk by doing something a bit weird, and I am here for it.

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.