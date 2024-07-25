SAG-AFTRA video game actors go on strike, citing AI concerns

What you need to know

SAG-AFTRA members that work on video games are going on strike.

The union cites the inability to reach a deal with publishers on A.I. protections as the primary reason for the strike.

The bargaining group that negotiates with SAG-AFTRA includes Activision Publishing, Electronic Arts, Insomniac Games, and more.

An interim agreement is available for companies that are willing to provide "critical" AI protections for SAG-AFTRA workers.

Once again, union members are going on strike.

SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) called a strike of the Interactive Media Agreement, effective July 26 at 12:01 a.m. for members that work on video games. This follows well over a year of negotiations with companies like Activision Publishing, Blindlight, Electronic Arts, Formosa, Insomniac Games, Take-Two Interactive, and more. Per SAG-AFTRA, the companies have been unable and unwilling to reach a deal providing protection against the abuse of AI.

“We’re not going to consent to a contract that allows companies to abuse A.I. to the detriment of our members. Enough is enough. When these companies get serious about offering an agreement our members can live — and work — with, we will be here, ready to negotiate,” stated SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher.

This strike affects the companies that produce many of the biggest games in the world, including titles like Apex Legends, Call of Duty, Grand Theft Auto, and many more.

Companies like Activision have failed to reach a deal with SAG-AFTRA over AI protections (Image credit: Activision Publishing)

"Frankly, it’s stunning that these video game studios haven’t learned anything from the lessons of last year - that our members can and will stand up and demand fair and equitable treatment with respect to A.I., and the public supports us in that,” says chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland.

This comes just a few months after SAG-AFTRA held a strike for movie and TV actors following a dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). Members struck from July 14, 2023 to November 9, 2023, with a new contract being ratified on Dec. 5, 2023.

This also comes at a period of record-high unionization in the gaming industry, with unions forming at several Microsoft-owned studios like Blizzard Entertainment and Bethesda Game Studios.

Are all gaming companies being struck right now?

SAG-AFTRA has provided an interim agreement for any gaming companies that want to work with SAG-AFTRA members while the strike is going on. The Tiered-Budget Independent Interactive Media Agreement, the Interim Interactive Media Agreement and the Interim Interactive Localization Agreement are all available (depending on the exact situation required) and allow SAG-AFTRA members to work on games, with each of the agreements providing "critical" protections from AI.

Additionally, there are some games from struck companies that are not being struck, for a variety of reasons. SAG-AFTRA is encouraging its workers to talk with leadership in order to get exact specifics on what work is and isn't struck for the duration of the strike.

How does the SAG-AFTRA strike impact game development?

Naturally, SAG-AFTRA workers are not allowed to provide performances or promote any struck work, which will push back numerous games and DLC that are currently in development. The more performance actors a game requires, the more impacted it's likely to be.