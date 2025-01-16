Someone made Elon's 'map tab' and if it were real, Path of Exile 2 could make a lot of cash

The Path of Exile 2 community has been having a field day at Elon Musk’s expense following his now-infamous Path of Exile 2 stream featuring his top-level hardcore character, Percy_Verence. Fans have been quick to call out his suspect gameplay and questionable loot itemization knowledge, sparking widespread skepticism about his ARPG credentials.



As the community watched Musk's livestream, one of the most damning pieces of evidence pointing to potential account sharing was a stash tab named 'Elon’s Maps.' This detail raised eyebrows—does this mean the other tabs belong to different players, or does Musk casually refer to himself in the third person? Either could be true.



Despite the since death of Musk's hardcore character at level 97 days ago, the memes about the stream continue, and someone has actually mocked up an Elon's Maps Stash Tab as if available in the Path of Exile 2 store. For reference, all players get a default amount of stash tabs for free in the game, but you can pay for more. They're entirely optional but extremely convenient.



If it were, Grinding Gears Games could make bank on this meme.

What Elon's Map Stash Tab™ will get you...

The Elon’s Map Stash Tab™ will get you more inventory space, giving you an extra 100 slots, but it will not:

help you figure out why you can't pick things up with a full inventory.

teach you how to use a mana flask.

help you distinguish between item level and required level.

give you a basic understanding of the value of Chaos orbs.

You can purchase all of the above for an additional $30, at which point GGG will put you through to guy who actually plays Elon Musk's account for real advice.

A public wager

While the original breakdown of Musk's gameplay and why it's so damning come from player Quin69, the video has been reacted to by many other big creators, with Asmongold even offering to give up his career as a Twitch streamer and move his operations to X (formerly Twitter) if Musk can prove that his hardcore character belongs to him and him alone without outside help. “If Elon Musk can prove that he played this account to 97, I will stream on X, starting the day that he proves it, for an entire year straight, every single stream.” Elon Musk has since unfollowed Asmongold on X and removed his blue checkmark.

Elon Musk is not getting away with this.. - YouTube Watch On

Unfortunately, it will be a little harder to prove if Elon Musk earned his credentials in Path of Exile 2 either way, as Percy_Verence met his end on January 10. The level 97 hardcore character bit the dust mere days after the stream, adding fuel to the fire that as soon Elon Musk got his hands on the wheel, he steered the character into a ditch.

Rest in peace Percy, it must have been those low level items holding you back from true greatness.