The Division 2 story DLC has been delayed, and it's going to be a long wait

What you need to know

During its stream detailing Project Resolve, the team at Massive behind The Division 2 revealed some unfortunate news regarding the next story DLC.

We were originally expecting it at the end of the Year 5 content cycle, sometime in mid-2024, but this has now been pushed in favor of Project Resolve's quality of life improvements.

The story DLC is now expected as part of Year 6, but the roadmap has been clear to say that it's not expected until 2025.

The Division 2 roadmap has changed in a pretty big way. As part of the Project Resolve developer stream, the biggest shift regards the release of the next story DLC.

As a result of deciding to prioritize the quality of life improvements being delivered with Project Resolve, the story DLC has been bumped from the end of Year 5 into Season 3 of Year 6. That means, unfortunately, no expansion until 2025. You know, the same year that GTA 6 is launching.

The updated roadmap for The Division 2 (Image credit: Ubisoft)

It's disappointing, for sure, especially given how long it's been since the only expansion to date, Warlords of New York, released. There's still plenty to come before the story DLC, but the priority seems clear. Quality of life improvements right across the game are top of the list.

Project Resolve's upgrades are expected to start arriving in the final season of Year 5 sometime in 2024, and there will be a chance for players to test them ahead of time on PC with the PTS.

The seasons 2.0 overhaul is another casualty of the refocus of the development time, also being bumped into Year 6.

Disappointing, but resources are finite

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

A delay is always a disappointment, but developer resources are finite and so it has to be respected. Massive is instead choosing to focus the entire team behind The Division 2 on improving the overall player experience, and for that, we can't really complain.

The upgrades as part of Project Resolve are going to touch every part of the game, both PvE and PvP. Some of the ideas already discussed include making it easier to upgrade weapons, because let's face it, the in-game economy for this is fairly steep. Likewise, being able to recalibrate on the fly without having to visit a base and use the Recalibration Station.

The updated roadmap also gives us our first official confirmation of what to expect in Year 6. We've still got around half of Year 5 left to play through, but already we're getting details on the following year. The good news for players is that if this much effort is being put into making sure the game remains enjoyable to play, then it's here for the long haul. Hopefully until The Division 3 is ready.

It's just a shame that 2025 is already pretty well stacked with a certain game from a certain developer. But as soon as the DLC for The Division 2 is ready, I'll be there.