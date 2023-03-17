Watch Elden Ring's Let Me Solo Her do an 'All Malenia' run like the madman he is

What you need to know

Let Me Solo Her is a legendary Elden Ring player known for helping hundreds of players expertly defeat Malenia, the game's hardest boss.

Now, he's attempting a challenge in which he has to complete the game while every enemy in the Lands Between is Malenia, and he's not allowed to upgrade his health.

Let Me Solo Her is currently livestreaming the challenge run on his YouTube channel, which we've linked to below.

If you asked Elden Ring players what they think the hardest boss in the game is, most of them would, without hesitation, say that it's Malenia, Blade of Miquella. Her swift movements, rapid and deadly strikes, phase two Scarlet Rot attacks, and ability to heal herself whenever she hits you makes her an incredibly difficult foe to overcome — especially when she uses her signature Waterfowl Dance move that can't be avoided without some extremely precise directional dodging. One player, though, has mastered the fight against Malenia completely and became famous last year for helping hundreds of Tarnished beat her while they watched in amazement: Let Me Solo Her.

Armed with a loincloth, a jar helmet, and a pair of katanas, Let Me Solo Her has expertly defeated Malenia over 4,000 times since the game's release according to a recent interview. Now, Let Me Solo Her is taking on a new challenge: completing a full modded playthrough of Elden Ring in which every enemy in the game is Malenia. To make things even more interesting, he's also not allowing himself to level Vigor, meaning he'll have next to no health and will likely die in one hit to most of Malenia's attacks.

Malenia is often called Elden Ring's hardest boss. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Let Me Solo Her is currently livestreaming the run on his YouTube channel, and as I write this, he's already acquired his signature katanas and has slain the Malenia that replaced Elden Ring's first major boss, Margit the Fell Omen (though I'm sure he'll progress well beyond this point quickly). So far, it's been entertaining to watch the legendary player fight her in environments that are very different than Malenia's usual spacious and open arena. Things like different terrain types, level props, and environmental hazards limit how much room Let Me Solo Her has to work with when dodging her, but at the same time, Malenia can also occasionally get stuck on these, too. This has given Let Me Solo Her opportunities to get damage in that he typically wouldn't have in standard Malenia fights.

Things will undoubtedly become even more intense whenever Let Me Solo Her has to progress through enemy-heavy Elden Ring areas that he can't use Torrent (the game's Spectral Steed horse) to speedrun through. Fighting multiple Malenias is essentially impossible normally, so without any health upgrades, I expect that he'll only be able to make progress by dashing to Sites of Grace while dodging like crazy.

Good luck, Let Me Solo Her. For a challenge like this one, even you are going to need it.

Elden Ring is available for $60 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PCs, and PlayStation systems. It's one of the best Xbox games you can play right now if you're a fan of challenging action RPGs, and as such, we strongly recommend it. Between its amazing gameplay, phenomenal presentation, and its staggering amount of overall content, it's an absolute triumph.