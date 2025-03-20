Xbox exclusive version of Sea of Thieves drops for 7th anniversary — and boy it is expensive

Surprise seafarers! Xbox just shadow-dropped a new booty Sea of Thieves goodies with the new Sea of Thieves: X Edition, available only on Xbox platforms



This 2025 Edition bundles all previously released content with a comprehensive collection of Xbox-inspired ship sets, costumes, and cosmetics celebrating beloved Xbox franchises like Ori, Gears, Halo, and more.



The launch video teases some gorgeous designs, including ships and costumes themed after iconic Xbox titles. It's a dream haul for collectors and fans alike, but the price did make me wince. Microsoft have clearly been spending too much time with Blizzard.



Even as an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, the full collection costs a steep $63.99, while non-subscribers will need to shell out $79.99. Ouch!

Sale the seas with Ori and Gears themed ships (Image credit: Rare / Microsoft)

Thankfully, there's a bit of flexibility: individual packs can be purchased separately through the in-game Pirate Emporium, so we’ll be crunching the numbers to find the best value. For now, here's a breakdown of the 2025 Sea of Thieves editions and what they include:

All Sea of Thieves 2025 editions and what you get

Official Sea of Thieves 2025 Edition Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The Sea of Thieves 2025 Edition comes as standard with your Xbox Game Pass subscription, or it can be purchased for $39.99 ($31.99 if you are an Xbox Game Pass subscriber). There's a neat trailer above with a montage of moments from the last 7 years of the game, to celebrate it's anniversary today.

There are 3 enhanced editions available to purchase for the 2025 version of Sea of Thieves (Image credit: Rare / Microsoft)

The 2025 Deluxe Edition costs $49.99 or $39.99 with Xbox Game Pass, and includes:

Parrot Clothing Bundle

10,000 Gold

Dire Dark Warsmith weapon bundle

The 2025 Premium Edition costs $59.99 or $47.99 to Xbox Game Pass subscribers, and includes all of the above, plus:

Dire Dark Warsmith Ship collection and ship's crest

Dire Dark Warsmith costume set

1000 ancient coins

The 2025 Sea of Thieves X edition, exclusive to Xbox platforms, includes both the Premium and Deluxe items and costs a hefty $79.99 or $63.99 for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, as well as including:

Parrot clothing bundle and 10,000 gold

An Xbox-inspired ship collection

Regal Duke ship collection

Image 1 of 2 The Duke ship set is an ode to the OG Xbox and looks pretty darn fantastic (Image credit: Rare / Microsoft) Sale the seas in your Xbox themed ship! (Image credit: Rare / Microsoft)

Purchasing any edition of Sea of Thieves, including the base edition will give you access to the Athena's Fortune Audiobook, the Sea of Thieves Original Soundtrack and the rough guide to Sea of Thieves .



Whether you’re a seasoned pirate or new to Sea of Thieves, this bounty of content is pretty massive for the game. Now I'm just going to dive deeper into the value of individual packs to see if it's worth that hefty asking price or not.



For example, the below 'Infinite Depths' bundle will set you back 4,999 in-game currency. Packs of 4250 Ancient Coins cost $34.99.

The Omen Gears ship bundle is 2499 coins, so from the looks of it the full X Edition could be the better value buy if you want some Xbox themed cosmetics as well as all of the other items you get.