Xbox exclusive version of Sea of Thieves drops for 7th anniversary — and boy it is expensive
Sea of Thieves may be on PlayStation, but Xbox just got a bunch of exclusive content for the game's 7th anniversary
Surprise seafarers! Xbox just shadow-dropped a new booty Sea of Thieves goodies with the new Sea of Thieves: X Edition, available only on Xbox platforms
This 2025 Edition bundles all previously released content with a comprehensive collection of Xbox-inspired ship sets, costumes, and cosmetics celebrating beloved Xbox franchises like Ori, Gears, Halo, and more.
The launch video teases some gorgeous designs, including ships and costumes themed after iconic Xbox titles. It's a dream haul for collectors and fans alike, but the price did make me wince. Microsoft have clearly been spending too much time with Blizzard.
Even as an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, the full collection costs a steep $63.99, while non-subscribers will need to shell out $79.99. Ouch!
Thankfully, there's a bit of flexibility: individual packs can be purchased separately through the in-game Pirate Emporium, so we’ll be crunching the numbers to find the best value. For now, here's a breakdown of the 2025 Sea of Thieves editions and what they include:
All Sea of Thieves 2025 editions and what you get
The Sea of Thieves 2025 Edition comes as standard with your Xbox Game Pass subscription, or it can be purchased for $39.99 ($31.99 if you are an Xbox Game Pass subscriber). There's a neat trailer above with a montage of moments from the last 7 years of the game, to celebrate it's anniversary today.
The 2025 Deluxe Edition costs $49.99 or $39.99 with Xbox Game Pass, and includes:
- Parrot Clothing Bundle
- 10,000 Gold
- Dire Dark Warsmith weapon bundle
The 2025 Premium Edition costs $59.99 or $47.99 to Xbox Game Pass subscribers, and includes all of the above, plus:
- Dire Dark Warsmith Ship collection and ship's crest
- Dire Dark Warsmith costume set
- 1000 ancient coins
The 2025 Sea of Thieves X edition, exclusive to Xbox platforms, includes both the Premium and Deluxe items and costs a hefty $79.99 or $63.99 for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, as well as including:
- Parrot clothing bundle and 10,000 gold
- An Xbox-inspired ship collection
- Regal Duke ship collection
Purchasing any edition of Sea of Thieves, including the base edition will give you access to the Athena's Fortune Audiobook, the Sea of Thieves Original Soundtrack and the rough guide to Sea of Thieves .
Whether you’re a seasoned pirate or new to Sea of Thieves, this bounty of content is pretty massive for the game. Now I'm just going to dive deeper into the value of individual packs to see if it's worth that hefty asking price or not.
For example, the below 'Infinite Depths' bundle will set you back 4,999 in-game currency. Packs of 4250 Ancient Coins cost $34.99.
The Omen Gears ship bundle is 2499 coins, so from the looks of it the full X Edition could be the better value buy if you want some Xbox themed cosmetics as well as all of the other items you get.
