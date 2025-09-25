Xbox’s Tokyo Game Show 2025 has just wrapped up, and there was plenty on display for everyone. The presentation opened with Phil Spencer speaking Japanese in a very American accent, which gave me a small chuckle. Thankfully, he switched back to English as he set expectations for the showcase.

Gungrave G.O.R.E.: Blood Heat

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Iggymob ) (Image credit: Iggymob ) (Image credit: Iggymob ) (Image credit: Iggymob ) (Image credit: Iggymob )

Gungrave is back, and this time it’s bigger than ever. The cult classic that first launched in 2002 is being completely reimagined with Gungrave G.O.R.E.: Blood Heat, a full rebirth of the series built in Unreal Engine 5. Everything from the combat to the level design has been rebuilt, aiming to modernize the over-the-top gunplay while keeping the series’ dark, gothic edge intact. Even if you’ve never played a Gungrave game before, this new entry is designed to stand on its own, while still offering the same dual-pistol chaos fans fell in love with years ago. It arrives on November 12, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S and PC, launching day one with Game Pass.

Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake

(Image credit: KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD.)

Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly was first released in 2003 on the PS2, known in Japan as Project Zero II. Now it’s getting the full remake treatment, something long-time fans will welcome. This Japanese horror classic follows two twin sisters lost in an abandoned village, armed only with a mystical camera that can capture and fight off ghosts. It launches in 2026 for Xbox Series X|S, available day one with Game Pass.

Animo

Animo (Image credit: Pawprint Studio)

In what’s likely giving Nintendo a small heart attack, Aniimo looks like it takes notes from Pokémon and the newer Palworld. It’s an open-world action RPG where you can capture creatures called Aniimo, then either control them directly or fuse with them for combat and exploration. The game will be Xbox Play Anywhere, but there’s no confirmation on a release date or other details just yet, though pre-registration is open.

Monster Hunter Stories 1, 2 and 3

Monster Hunter Stories series comes to Xbox (Image credit: Capcom)

As if Monster Hunter Stories 3 coming to Xbox wasn’t enough, the entire Stories lineup is dropping on the platform. It’s a welcome addition for anyone who hasn’t tried them before, as the Stories games are quite different from Worlds or Wilds, but still packed with charm and fun. Monster Hunter Stories and Monster Hunter Stories 2 are also coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series, with pre-orders open now, while Monster Hunter Stories 3 is set to launch on March 13, 2026.

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake

Trailer screenshot of a ghost ship in Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Image credit: Square Enix)

The classic JRPG is back. Originally released in the 1980s, Dragon Quest I & II is returning with a full HD-2D remake, and it looks stunning. Square Enix also revealed a brand-new area called the Ocean Floor, proving this is more than just a straight remake and offering new content for fans. The game launches on October 30, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S with Xbox Play Anywhere support.

Project Evilbane

This one kind of came out of nowhere, and it ended up being one of the more interesting games shown. Project Evilbane is a new 4-player co-op action RPG with a heavy dark fantasy vibe. At first glance, I thought it looked like more of Crimson Desert, which gives you a good idea of the tone. The game is still a ways off, set to launch in 2027 for Xbox Series X|S and PC, with Xbox Play Anywhere support confirmed.

Ninja Gaiden 4

NINJA GAIDEN 4 - Difficulty Design | Tokyo Game Show 2025 - YouTube Watch On

In partnership with PlatinumGames, Ninja Gaiden 4 isn’t far off, and the showcase focused on two of its modes. Hero Mode is designed for a more casual playthrough, giving you auto-guard, auto-dodge, and assists that can be toggled mid-game to match your comfort level. For those who want the classic punishing challenge, Master Ninja Mode was also shown. It’s a hardcore difficulty that can’t be changed once selected, built for players chasing the toughest experience possible. Ninja Gaiden 4 launches on October 21, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S and PC, supporting Xbox Play Anywhere and day one with Game Pass.

Mistfall Hunter

A brand-new IP, Mistfall Hunter is a third-person action PvPvE extraction RPG with a dark fantasy twist. Game director HAO introduced the game at TGS, thanking players for joining recent betas and highlighting the Solemn Needles map, a pale forest haunted by divine energy and the towering Divine Anchor. The game mixes survival and extraction mechanics with co-op play, supporting up to four players as you fight both enemies and rival hunters. It’s planned to release in 2025 for Xbox Series X|S and PC, with Xbox Play Anywhere confirmed.

Terminull Brigade

Terminull Brigade is a free-to-play third-person action roguelike looter-shooter set in a sci-fi world. Not much was shown beyond a cinematic, but it looks like it could give Marathon some competition. The game is already playable on PC via Game Pass, with procedurally generated encounters, loot upgrades, and that familiar extraction risk-versus-reward loop. It comes to Xbox consoles in October 2025.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 promotional images. (Image credit: Activision)

I could sit here and grill Call of Duty, but Treyarch and Activision do seem to be making some smart changes based on community feedback. From turning down partnerships that didn’t fit the game’s themes to showing off a surprisingly strong Zombies mode the other day, I’m actually a little more interested in Black Ops 7 than I was. At TGS, the spotlight was on its Japanese-themed multiplayer maps, and they genuinely looked impressive. Black Ops 7 launches on November 14, 2025, and will be available day one on Game Pass.

Forza Horizon 6

Forza Horizon 6 logo on a Japanese background (Image credit: Xbox)

Unfortunately for Xbox, this one leaked earlier in the day through an Instagram post, which we covered, but it was still good to finally see it properly revealed. And honestly, Forza Horizon 6 looks seriously impressive. Japan has been the most requested setting for years, and Playground is delivering, with a mix of neon-lit cityscapes, traditional countryside, and iconic backdrops like Mount Fuji. The reveal confirmed a 2026 release window, with the game launching on Xbox Series X|S and PC, supporting Xbox Play Anywhere and arriving day one with Game Pass.

Quick hits from the showcase

Here's also a quick-fire run of other titles shown. Project 007: First Light got a new trailer, while Hotel Barcelona from Swery is finally launching tomorrow. Rhythm Doctor is making its way to Xbox, offering a quirky rhythm twist, and Sudden Strike 5 continues the long-running WWII strategy series. Double Dragon Revive also showed more of its story mode and unlockable content, with a 2025 release. On top of that, Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven shadow-dropped into Game Pass today, Starsand Island is set for February 1, 2026, and Winter Burrow brings cozy mouse survival to Xbox on November 12, 2025.

DLC / Expansions

On the expansions front, there was plenty to keep existing players busy. Microsoft Flight Simulator is getting a Japan world update, with detailed cities like Osaka and Kyoto alongside landmarks such as Mount Fuji and Tokyo Tower. Hitman: World of Assassination players can now hunt down a new Bruce Lee celebrity target, which is live today. Fallout 76 highlighted its latest community-driven C.A.M.P. update and content drops, while Age of Mythology: Retold – Heavenly Spear DLC lands on September 30, 2025, adding a Japanese pantheon, myth units, and a brand-new campaign.

Follow Windows Central on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!