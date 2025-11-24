Hidden gems — 18 actually useful Black Friday tech gifts I personally handpicked for under $50

Black Friday has landed, and some of the best tech deals fall below $50.

Black Friday is nearly here, and most major retailers, including Amazon, have already unleashed the sales on a ton of quality tech accessories. There are, of course, plenty of tech deals that are best avoided, but it can be tough to separate them when you're overwhelmed by countless options. That's why I put together this list of 18 handpicked tech deals, all for less than $50.

Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max is ideal for anyone who wants to quickly and easily set up Xbox Cloud Gaming on their TV, and one of TP-Link's discounted mesh routers can ensure that your Wi-Fi network is up to snuff for streaming.