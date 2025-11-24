Black Friday is nearly here, and most major retailers, including Amazon, have already unleashed the sales on a ton of quality tech accessories. There are, of course, plenty of tech deals that are best avoided, but it can be tough to separate them when you're overwhelmed by countless options. That's why I put together this list of 18 handpicked tech deals, all for less than $50.

Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max is ideal for anyone who wants to quickly and easily set up Xbox Cloud Gaming on their TV, and one of TP-Link's discounted mesh routers can ensure that your Wi-Fi network is up to snuff for streaming.

Plenty of wireless mice and keyboards are on sale, but Logitech's M720 Triathlon remains a top option for anyone on the go, just like the Pebble Keys 2 K380s remains one of the best wireless keyboards on the market.

I've also included removable storage, webcams, microphones, and chargers, all perfect additions to any laptop or PC, and all for less than $50.