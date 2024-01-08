NVIDIA turbocharges its best GPUs with the introduction of RTX 40 Super

NVIDIA introduced the RTX 40 series at the end of 2022, and the brand is now introducing a mid-cycle refresh that includes three new offerings. The GeForce RTX 4080 Super, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super, and GeForce RTX 4070 Super are now official, and they deliver incremental gains over the standard variants.

With the launch, NVIDIA is making a few tweaks to the RTX 40 portfolio. The RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 Ti are being retired, with the Super versions the only option available going forward. What's interesting is that the 4080 Super is debuting at $999, $200 less than what the standard model retailed for when it launched 15 months ago. It still uses the AD103 silicon and comes with 16GB of GDDR6X memory, but you get more shader cores, and a much better value.

(Image credit: NVIDIA)

Other than that, the hardware is identical to the standard model; it has a 320W TDP, AV1 encode, DLSS 3.5, and it delivers 52 TFLOPS of shader performance, 4 TFLOPS more than the regular version.

The design of the cards are unchanged to the standard RTX 40 models, whether that's the Founders Edition or the multitude of AIB cards that will be debuting. The 4080 Super will be available starting January 31 for $999.

(Image credit: NVIDIA)

The 4070 Ti Super, meanwhile, is slotting in at the same $799 price point, and you get a wider 256-bit memory bus and it now has 16GB of GDDR6X memory. The increased video memory makes the card that much more enticing, and NVIDIA is positioning it as the ideal option for QHD gaming. The 4070 Ti Super is debuting January 24.

(Image credit: NVIDIA)

The 4070 Super will be sold alongside the standard model, and it will cost $599 — a $50 premium over what the 4070 is going for at the moment. The card uses the AD104 GPU, has 7,168 cores — an increase of 20% from the regular model — and comes with 12GB of GDDR6X memory. It will be available on store shelves starting January 17.

Here's how the RTX 40 series lines up with the introduction of the new models:

(Image credit: NVIDIA)

In addition to the Founders Edition models, you'll be able to get your hands on the three cards via the likes of ASUS, Colorful, Gainward, GALAX, GIGABYTE, INNO3D, KFA2, MSI, Palit, PNY, and Zotac. It's a sensible move from NVIDIA's point of view to retire the standard models, but the downside is that there's no potential for any discounts — which would have been the case in the past when a new series was introduced.