Head of HoloLens Alex Kipman is resigning; Mixed Reality Hardware to go under Windows & Devices org

Following the bombshell reporting of Insider two weeks ago, a new report from the publication says the head of HoloLens and Microsoft’s mixed reality efforts, Alex Kipman, is resigning. GeekWire corroborated the news after obtaining an internal email Tuesday evening from Scott Guthrie, the head of Microsoft’s Cloud & A.I. Group.

From Insider’s earlier reporting, Kipman was accused of effectively watching “V.R. porn” in front of employees years ago, along with accusations that he fostered “a culture that diminishes women’s contributions.” There were other claims of inappropriate touching and a report filed against him by more than 25 employees complaining of his behavior.

Over the last few years, many employees in the mixed reality division have reportedly left Microsoft over the poor leadership and uncomfortable work environment.

Kipman has been at Microsoft for 21 years, including under Xbox, where he led the team who created the Kinect system. Kinect later evolved into HoloLens, the first wearable mixed reality headset, which debuted after years of secrecy in 2015.

The U.S. Army's IVAS project (Integrated Visual Augmentation System) is based off HoloLens 2. (Image credit: Microsoft )

As the fallout from Kipman’s departure, the Mixed Reality Hardware group will go under Executive Vice President and & Chief Product Officer Panos Panay, who leads the Windows & Devices org. Other parts of the team, including the Mixed Reality Presence and Collaboration group, will be put under the Microsoft Teams organization in the company’s Experiences & Devices division.

From GeekWire’s reporting, Guthrie stated, “Over the last several months, Alex Kipman and I have been talking about the team’s path going forward. We have mutually decided that this is the right time for him to leave the company to pursue other opportunities.”

Kipman will remain at Microsoft to assist the teams with the transition process over the next two months, according to the email, before “pursuing what is next for him.”

Neither GeekWire nor Insider has received a comment from Microsoft, but Microsoft makes organizational changes around July 1, which coincides with the beginning of its fiscal year.

In more positive news, the email states that HoloLens for the U.S. Army and the IVAS project (Integrated Visual Augmentation System) “was officially approved by the U.S. Army to enter the Operational Test (O.T.) stage.”